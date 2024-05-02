Watch Livestream of Rally HERE

This is truly exciting because Assemblywoman Jaime Williams is a Democrat, and her bill to bring back fired NYC Workers has multiple Democrat cosponsors!

We love and appreciate the Republicans in Albany who stand by us, and there are many of them. However in Albany a bill like this CAN NOT get passed unless it is sponsored by a Democrat and has Democrat support. That is why Bill A9196 is such a big deal for all of us!

NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE SUPPORTS JAIME WILLIAMS & Bill A9196!!!

Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Strongest for Choice, Medical Professionals for Informed Consent, Court Workers for Choice, Educators for Freedom all support Jaime Williams and bill A9196.

This bill also has a supporting resolution in NY City Council, which you can view by clicking here.

Come hear Jaime speak at our rally for Medical Freedom on May 7 in Albany, NY!

Get all info on our rally here: