Medical Freedom Fighters at the Capitol in Albany, NY

Right as Medical Freedom fighters are planning to head to Albany, NY on January 14, 300 unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs call on Albany leadership to pass the Let Us Work bill sponsored by Jaime Williams. This bill calls for unvaxxed NYC workers to be reinstated to our jobs.

This is the third letter sent by this group known as NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE. The first was sent to President-Elect Trump, and his office responded to us. The next letter was sent to NYC’s City Council.

Find our third letter below and attached as a pdf:

***

December 30, 2024

Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Majority Leader of the NYS Senate

Rob Ortt, Minority Leader of the NYS Senate

Carl Heastie, Speaker of the NYS Assembly

William Barclay, Minority Leader of the NYS Assembly

Dear NYS Legislators:

As unvaccinated workers fired or displaced for declining the COVID-19 shot, we are asking you to co-sponsor the LET US WORK Bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Jaime Williams. The bill's number from last session is A9196, but obviously a new number will be assigned to the bill in 2025.

In the fall of 2021, thousands of well-performing New York employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, medical doctors, nurses, plumbers, doormen and court officials, were unlawfully placed on leave without pay and subsequently terminated without due process by the duplicitous leaders of New York for non-compliance with the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Many New York City workers were not served with a final notice of leave without pay, charge or notice of termination, as required by law. Other New York workers had to choose under duress to take the COVID-19 shot in order to keep making a living. Others were coerced into early retirement, waiving their labor rights, resigning, accepting demotions or losing job opportunities.This mass reduction in New York’s workforce has caused critical staff shortages. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, Governor Kathy Hochul and her then Health Commissioner Mary Bassett are only a few of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights. Leaders from several government agencies embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing employees, as did union leaders. New York City not only terminated municipal workers on and before February 11, 2022, but it poured salt on the wound when on March 24, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for "high-earning athletes and performers" remarking that they “were important to the City’s economy” as if cops, medical professionals, teachers, firefighters, doormen and other workers were insignificant. These leaders’ actions also led to the closing and downsizing of businesses.

In the summer of 2022, forced-out New York City workers had reason to hope that the vaccine mandate would end due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, as well as emerging information that COVID-19 vaccines did not “prevent infection and transmission.” On August 11, 2022, Dr. Ashwin Vasan even told The Washington Post that the “population-wide measures” like masks and vaccine mandates were “emergency measures.” However, Dr. Vasan did not end the vaccine mandate in August 2022 despite saying that “we were not in an emergency.”

To add insult to injury, on September 20, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams announced the ending of the COVID-19 mandate for private sector workers but not for the public sector. Based on what has transpired, it is fair to conclude that Mayor Eric Adams’ differential treatment actions against unvaccinated public workers are deeply un-American.

In February 2023, the fired NYC Department of Education (DOE) unvaccinated employees were horrified to learn that they had been blacklisted as the DOE had placed a "Problem Code" in their personnel files and sent their fingerprints with a flag to the FBI and New York Crime Justice Services, hindering their ability to find work. On June 23, 2023, nine members of the United States Congress from New York, led by Representative Nick Langworthy (R-NY), stepped in and sent a letter to then NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks inquiring into the reasons behind these damaging problem codes. Chancellor Banks flouted his fiduciary responsibility and ignored the federal government by failing to respond for over 18 months. He “resigned” in September 2024 under the cloud of the FBI investigation into the Adams administration. On December 2, 2024, Congressman Langworthy and other Republican members of the New York delegation sent another letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Áviles-Ramos regarding the same issue, but she has not responded as of yet. The NYC officials' disregard of the federal government and lack of accountability are concerning and reprehensible.

Much has changed over the past three years since the unlawful vaccine mandate firings and destruction of business, and there are many revelations in addition to Dr. Vasan’s little seen Washington Post interview and Louder With Crowder’s recent video of Dr. Jay Varma, in which Varma boasted that the lockdowns were unnecessary and that he convinced then Mayor de Blasio to unilaterally remove the "vax-or-test" option announced in July 2021, so workers would “just give up” and take the COVID-19 vaccine. In the video, Varma also confides that he himself was non-compliant with lockdown “rules” and that he obtained and consumed the illegal drug “Molly” at his so-called “lockdown parties” where he failed to “social distance,” to put it mildly.

Several more of the highest-level health officials who pushed the rush to market of COVID-19 vaccines and supported isolating lockdowns and trauma causing mandates have since admitted under oath that they made false statements about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and safety, such as Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, to name only two.

As you may know, the recent Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic report released on December 2, 2024 has confirmed what unvaccinated workers have been saying for several years–that vaccine mandate policies did not aid the public health and in fact caused massive side effects such as health problems, destruction of businesses, labor force shortages and academic failure.

Thousands of unvaccinated workers nationwide have gone through hell due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For the past three years, New York workers had our wages illegally seized, which has led to the loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, denial of unemployment insurance, poverty, humiliation, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to meet our basic needs and secure our family well-being, to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family and friends or car-camping, and even move to other states and countries. Some of us were foreclosed upon. Some ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.

The morale and mental health of all New York workers, both public and private sectors, have been dealt a severe blow by the vaccine mandate firings and loss of businesses. Many workers have taken legal actions against the State and City of New York, unions and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. In several cases, the Courts have ruled in favor of the unvaccinated, but relief has not been awarded because Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have kept ignoring the hearing outcomes and appealing the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense. This is a reckless use of public funds and a further assault on our constitutional and labor rights. In fact, according to available records, in September 2023, Mayor Eric Adams hired thirty-two additional attorneys at a taxpayer cost of about $5,000,000.00 a year, just to keep up with the lawsuits filed by the fired employees who tirelessly worked without vaccines nor PPE during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. His actions are outrageous.

Justice for the unvaccinated in New York has not been served. During numerous public appearances, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have pledged to protect the undocumented migrants who have breached immigration law. Nevertheless, they have failed to protect the constitutional and labor rights of the law-abiding unvaccinated workers.

In February 2023, at the same time Mayor Eric Adams arrogantly said about the unvaccinated workers that "their backpay is the pay they got when they took another job," he was advocating for expedited work permits for illegal migrants; and he has spent $4.8 billion of the People's money on migrant housing and services in 2023 and 2024 alone.

Despite Governor Kathy Hochul announcing on February 17, 2023 that there were thousands of government jobs available in New York, she ignored the fact that there were fired unvaccinated workers ready and willing to work. To our dismay, on October 2, 2023, Governor Hochul announced that 18,000 state jobs would be made available for illegal migrants. By 2024, she said she wanted to "fast-track" new migrants for those jobs.

Even now in 2024, the DOE continues to mistreat and target its “terminated” unvaccinated workers through a new injustice, sending "invoices" to some of us, claiming we were “overpaid” back in 2021 at the time we were prohibited from coming to work, a claim that NYC Councilwoman Joann Ariola has called, “an outrage.”

The future of New York State and New York City is grim if our leadership is permitted to continue investing the People’s tax money in our destruction, spending on illegal migrants and unjust appeals of virtuous worker lawsuits. Based on Court and jury decisions rendered in Virginia, Michigan, California, Illinois and Colorado, New York appears to be the only state that has not awarded relief to its unlawfully terminated workers. Other states are trying to correct course while New York’s social fabric and workforce continue to be destroyed.

It is our understanding that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent, not to a political party or agenda, and they are legally obligated to uphold the law.

For the past years, unvaccinated workers have been contacting our New York State legislators to ask them to vote “Yes” on NYS Assembly bill A9196A and its companion Senate bill S7466A. Both bills, if made into law, would reinstate thousands of unlawfully terminated workers. However, they have not been brought to a vote.

In New York City, the Common Sense Caucus of the City Council has led the way on Resolution 5 (aka the LET US WORK Resolution), which also calls for the reinstatement of the terminated workers.We have sent emails, made phone calls, submitted written testimonies, attended in-person hearings at City Hall, held rallies and attended press conferences to urge all Council members to bring this bill to a vote. Yet despite time passing and our ongoing outreach, this bill has been delayed. On December 17, 2024, we were informed that the City Council would finally vote on Resolution 5 on December 19, 2024. Shockingly, on December 18, 2024, we were notified that they suddenly chose to take the Resolution 5 vote off their agenda. On December 18, 2024, we wrote a letter to the City Council expressing our strong disagreement to this unexpected move.

Despite all the cruelty and financial hardship unvaccinated workers are faced with, we are standing firm in our pursuit of justice. Therefore, we respectfully demand that the New York State Legislature and New York City Council help us return to work. We are calling for all these legislative bills to be put on the priority agenda for January 2025. Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric must abide by the Court rulings and drop all appeals of our legal cases. New York legislators should consider using the power of the purse to ensure that they comply with the law, if necessary. We also ask for hearings to be held where the perpetrators of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in both the public and private sectors, have to explain their motives and actions, as well as be held accountable as part of the process of healing our workforce and businesses from the abuses we have all endured. As unvaccinated workers and business owners, whose lives have been upended, we are seeking “equal access to justice.” In God We Trust!

We look forward to a prompt response.

Sincerely,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Sean Abell, DSNY, Sanitation worker, 2 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

John Macari. Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service

Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service

George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYC DOT, 18 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE. 25 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYC DOI, 26 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYC DOC, 9 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Erin DiPasquale. Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher. DOE, 21 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Sara Coombs Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, DSNY, Sanitation Worker, 8 yrs of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz. Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service

Leah Kukla, DOE, 15 years of service

Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service

Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services

Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service

Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service

Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service

Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service

Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, 15 years of service

Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Rosangel and Alex Perez, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service

Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service

Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety. CUNY, 24 years of service

Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYC HHC, 8 years of service

Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service

Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service

Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service

Cynthia Arvelo, Nurse, NYC HHC, 9 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service

Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service

Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service

Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Arthur Roldan. Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service

Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYC HRA, 21 years of service

Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service

Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service

Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service

Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service

Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service

Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 Years of service

David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service

Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service

Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service

Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service

Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, 8 years of service

Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service

and many thousands more City workers too numerous to list here

Cc: Alexis Weik (R-NY Senator)

Steve Rhoads (R-NY Senator)

Jaime Williams (D-NY Assemblywoman)

Monica Martinez (D-NY Senator)

Michael Gianaris (D-NY Senator)

Gustavo Rivera (D-NY Senator)

Amy Paulin (D-NY Assembly)

Ed Braunstein (D-Assembly)

Harry Bronson (D-Assembly)

Jessica Ramos (D-Senate)

Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Assembly)

All New York State Senators and Assembly Members

NY Teachers for Choice

Bravest for Choice

Educators for Freedom

Cops 4 Freedom

Strongest for Freedom

Finest Unfiltered

Medical Professionals for Informed Consent

Court Workers for Choice

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:

Aura Moody & Diane Pagen