As everyone awaits Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings in Washington D.C., one of Kennedy’s New York detractors has coopted his name into a bill designed to take away medical freedom and create a database needed to implement a statewide vaccine passport system.

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman has renamed what was last year called the Mandatory Vaccine Database Bill the “RFK Jr. Act” for the 2025 session.

As NY Democrats fear the federal government will actually help New Yorkers in 2025 regain their god given rights to bodily autonomy, parental rights, and religious freedom, many of them are plotting how to thwart such efforts at the state level.

We can’t let this happen!

We have beaten the Mandatory Vaccine Database Bill 5 years in a row, but the bill did pass the Assembly last session. It has not moved an inch in the Senate for at least 2 years, but Brad Hoylman has just made clear he is trying to change that. If Hoylman can change that, the bill could become law in 2025. I do not like Hoylman at all, but the fact is he is capable and quite smart. He is implementing a PR strategy in hopes of bringing energy to this vaccine legislation and if we don’t have a show of force up in Albany he just might be successful.

In addition to this, there is also the horrendous Parent Replacement Bill that would allow any minor of any age to get any medical procedure they desire without parental knowledge or consent. We killed this bill last session, which at the time was sponsored by Karines Reyes of the Bronx.

Will Reyes be bringing this horrifying bill back in 2025?

We need everyone’s support to beat down these terrible bills, but thankfully we also need support for good bills that have Democratic sponsors.

One is the Let Us Work Bill from Democrat Jaime Williams. This bill calls for all fired unvaccinated NYC workers to be brought back to their jobs:

Mark your calendars for January 14, 2025 for Albany. The CEO of Children’s Health Defense Mary Holland and Civil Rights attorney Tricia Lindsay have already agreed to speak at the rally. We will be scheduling Zoom calls very soon to educate everyone on all the bills - both good and bad - that need to be addressed.

Share this post far and wide and stay tuned.