We go to Albany January 14, 2025 at 10am

Speakers include:

Del Bigtree

Mary Holland

Bobbie Anne Cox

Tricia Lindsay

Dr. James Lyons Weiler

Mark Gorton

Sophy Medina

Shannon Joy

Leland Lehrman

John Gilmore

Michael Kane

Live music by Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers

This rally will be indoors (see end of post for exact inside the North Concourse at Empire State Plaza)

Please help cover expenses for this event with your sincerely needed donation. TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is partnering with Autism Action Network (AAN) in 2025.

Donate to AAN here:

DONATE

Get all bus info here:

Schedule meeting with your elected officials

Everyone should reach out to your State Senator and Assembly Member, and ask them to meet with you on January 14. Please write a letter for them telling them what you think of the legislation (listed below). You don’t need to be an expert - just tell them your story. How does this impact you? Did you lose your job over COVID shot mandates? Did your kid get kicked out of school? Did you or someone in your family get injured by a vaccine?

After you write your letter, print at least 7 copies of the letter with your name and address on it to drop off for your representatives as well as for the most critical leaders in Albany. We will help you with this when we announce our Albany Scavenger Hunt at the end of the rally.

Find your state senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Find your assembly member here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

PASS THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA

We have a bi-partisan slate of bills we call the Human Rights Agenda. All of the bills we are fighting for would restore rights we once had but were taken from us by the drug industry and their puppets in Albany.

THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA INCLUDES:

(1) Let Us Work Act, Make New York City rehire all workers fired for refusing the COVID-19 shot. A9196a/S7466b Take action and learn more here

(2) Restore the religious exemption from vaccine mandates to attend school. A right still enjoyed in 45 other states, and in New York up until 2019. A6676/S118 Take action and learn more here

(3) Education for All Act, Return physicians' authority to write medical exemptions from vaccine mandates without interference from the NYSDOH or schools. Give back the right to medically fragile children go to school. A10417a/S9351 Take action and learn more here

(4) Require a parent to be present when an immunization is given to a minor. This is already required by Federal law, but New York State simply ignores that. And three separate proposed laws take away parents' rights to even know what medical procedures are done to our children. A4460/S5718 Take action and learn more here

(5) Allow people injured by mandated vaccines to sue governments that mandated the vaccine, If a government requires people to get a vaccine, then that government must take legal responsibility for any injuries caused by the mandate. A6451/S4316 Take action and learn more here

Here are the WORST Bills that Must Be Stopped!

STOP SEN. BRAD HOYLMAN'S "RFKJR ACT"

Sen. Brad Hoylman just named his bill to make it mandatory to enter all adult vaccine records into the State Database the RFKJR Act (Registry for Keeping Justified Records Act.) The point is to know who to punish in the future. A7154/S1531 Take action and learn more here

STOP THE WORST CHILDREN’S HEALTH BILL EVER

This barbaric bill would allow doing any medical procedure or giving any medical product to a child of any age without parental knowledge or consent. A6761, Take action and learn more here

Where do we meet at 10am on January 14?

We will be meeting in the North Concourse (circled in yellow) indoors, at 10am in Empire State Plaza. The easiest way to enter is through the Robert Abrams Building on State St., however there are multiple entrances into Empire State Plaza.

Bring your signs and banners but they should not be on sticks as when we go to enter the Capitol and Legislative Office Building (LOB) after our rally, security will not allow any sticks in. To get a larger, better picture of the above layout download the following PDF:

Click to access empire-state-plaza-concourse-and-plaza-level-maps_0.pdf