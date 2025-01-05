To reserve a seat on the bus, please email me (Michael Kane) at TeachersforChoice@Substack.com

I will be keeping track of how many seats are left, and making sure the bus doesn’t leave without you.

Email me following: (1) Your name (2) cell ph# (3) email address

$55 is the suggested donation for buses

These prices do not cover the full cost of the bus. So if you can, please donate more than the suggested donation. If your means do not allow the suggested donation, donate what you can. If you can’t donate at all, we need you more than we need your money.

We have a bus from Long Island stopping in Farmingville, Roslyn and Flushing. And another bus from New York City, stopping in Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx.

Contact Michael Kane at nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com or John Gilmore at jgilmore@autismactionnetwork.org with any questions.

Long Island Bus Stops

(1) Farmingville: Long Island Expresway Exit 63, Park & Ride — 4 a.m.

(2) Roslyn: Christopher Morley Park, 500 Searingtown Road North, just north of the Long Island Expressway — 4:30 a.m.

(3) Flushing/Queens: Flushing, Main Street & Long Island Expressway, North side of the Expressway — 4:45 a.m.

New York Bus Stops

(1) Brooklyn Heights: Tillary Street between Cadman Plaza West and Cadman Plaza East — 4:45 a.m.

(2) Manhattan: 44th Street & 3rd Avenue — 5:00 a.m.

(3) Bronx: Yankee Stadium, East 161 Street next to McDonald's on Jerome Avenue, across the street from Yankee Stadium — 5:20 a.m.

Just like we have for the past five years, we are going back to Albany very early in the New York legislative session to fight for our Human Rights. Since 2019, we have fought to stop more bad things from happening, but the world has changed, and millions of people have woken up. This year we will be on the offensive fighting to win back our rights.

PASS THE HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA

We have a bi-partisan slate of bills we call the Human Rights Agenda. All of the bills we are fighting for would restore rights we once had but were taken from us by the drug industry and their puppets in Albany.

Those bills are:

Let Us Work Act, Make New York City rehire all workers fired for refusing the COVID-19 shot. A9196a/S7466b Take action and learn more here

Restore the religious exemption from vaccine mandates to attend school. A right still enjoyed in 45 other states, and in New York up until 2019. A6676/S118 Take action and learn more here

Require a parent to be present when an immunization is given to a minor. This is already required by Federal law, but New York State simply ignores that. And three separate proposed laws take away parents' rights to even know what medical procedures are done to our children. A4460/S5718 Take action and learn more here

Allow people injured by mandated vaccines to sue governments that mandated the vaccine, If a government requires people to get a vaccine, then that government must take legal responsibility for any injuries caused by the mandate. A6451/S4316 Take action and learn more here

Education for All Act, Return physicians' authority to write medical exemptions from vaccine mandates without interference from the NYSDOH or schools. Give back the right to medically fragile children go to school. A10417a/S9351 Take action and learn more here

Here are the WORST Bills that Must Be Stopped!

STOP SEN. BRAD HOYLMAN'S "RFKJR ACT"

Sen. Brad Hoylman just named his bill to make it mandatory to enter all adult vaccine records into the State Database the RFKJR Act (Registry for Keeping Justified Records Act.) The point is to know who to punish in the future. A7154/S1531 Take action and learn more here

STOP THE WORST CHILDREN’S HEALTH BILL EVER

This barbaric bill would allow doing any medical procedure or giving any medical product to a child of any age without parental knowledge or consent. A6761, Take action and learn more here

Remember this effort to Albany is only funded by TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and AUTISM ACTION NETWORK. Because of this your donations are so incredibly critical to the success of our efforts

Please donate what you can:

If you would like to make a large donation, please contact me directly so we can ensure it is handled correctly - TeachersforChoice@Substack.com (Michael Kane)

Get info about this Action in Albany here: