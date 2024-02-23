Parents and Medical Freedom activists rallied in front of Assemblywoman Karines Reyes office on Westchester Ave in the Bronx. They were educating the community about bill A6761 that Reyes sponsors. The bill would allow all children to get SURGERY without parental knowledge or consent.

It in fact would allow for children to get ANY medical procedure without parental knowledge or consent- vaccination, drugs etc…

BRONX NEWS 12 reporter Valerie Ryan covered our rally, and even interviewed Assemblywoman Reyes. Watch that here:

https://bronx.news12.com/rally-held-against-proposed-bill-allowing-minors-to-seek-medical-attention-without-parental-consent

Assemblywoman Reyes had her office closed. We believe she knew we were coming and intentionally closed herel office to ensure she did not have to engage us in any fashion.

Nearly 1,000 flyers were handed out and hundreds of conversations were had about the the bill. Not a single Bronx resident felt this bill was a good idea, and no one was aware it even existed.

Speakers at the rally included Firefighter Sophy Medina, Rosangel Perez, Candidate for Assembly Tom Lapolla, Joy Amanda, Curtis Cost and many more. Sophy and Rosangel spoke in both English and Spanish and flyers were in both languages as well. Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers performed keeping the energy lively and positive.

It was a wild success!

Watch some video clips of the rally:

https://x.com/teacher_choice/status/1760755012940988827?s=20

https://x.com/cafecitobreak/status/1760727193725063613?s=20

https://www.instagram.com/cafecitobreak10.0/ (many live streams of speakers are here)