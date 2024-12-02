On November 20, 2024, more than 250 unvaccinated workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the COVID shot sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump, Vice President-Elect JD Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The workers made it clear in their letter they represent many thousands more just like them.

Few are aware that no fired unvaxxed NYC workers have gotten their jobs back.

The letter (included below) draws attention to the plight they have been fighting for more than 3 years in the courts, in the streets, and in City Hall trying to get back to doing what they do best - working for the City of New York.

Firefighters, cops, teachers, sanitation workers, medical professionals and more have asked the incoming presidential administration for help getting back to their employment. The letter brings attention to the fact that Mayor Eric Adams is the number one obstacle preventing unvaccinated workers from being brought back to their jobs and getting compensated, and it was written by Diane Pagen and Aura Moody.

Aura is well known for being the woman kicked out of Citi Field during a Mets game this summer for wearing a MAGA hat.

Aura Moody

As a collective, the workers who signed this letter are called NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE, made up of Bravest for Choice, Teachers for Choice, Finest Unfiltered, Court Workers for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Educators for Freedom, Strongest for Freedom and Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.

NY Workers for Choice at Labor Day Parade in NYC

Read their letter below, which is also attached as a pdf at the end of this post. All 250 signatures are included along with their position, department, and years of service from each displaced worker:

November 20, 2024

Donald J. Trump, President-Elect of the United States of America

JD Vance, Vice-President-Elect of the United States of America

The Mar-A-Lago Club, 1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida 33480

(Cc: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Nominee, Secretary of Health and Human Services)

Dear President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance,

In the Fall of 2021, thousands of well-performing New York City employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, medical doctors, nurses, plumbers and doormen were unlawfully placed on leave without pay and subsequently terminated by the duplicitous leaders of New York City for non-compliance with the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Many City workers had to choose under duress to take the shot in order to keep making a living. Others were coerced into early retirement, waiving their labor rights or resigning. This mass reduction in the City’s workforce has caused a critical staff shortage. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan are only some of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights. The two former NYC Department of Education (DOE) Chancellors, Meisha Porter and David Banks, embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing DOE employees, as did the UFT President Michael Mulgrew and AFT President Randi Weingarten. Much has changed in the past three years, and there are many revelations now that we were lied to about almost every aspect of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thousands of unvaccinated workers nationwide have gone through hell due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For the past three years, New York City workers had our wages illegally seized, which has led to the loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, poverty, humiliation, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to meet our basic needs and secure our family well-being, to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family, and even move to other states and countries. Some of us were foreclosed upon. Some ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.

The morale and mental health of all City workers, both public and private sectors, have been dealt a severe blow by the vaccine mandate firings. Many City workers have taken legal actions against the City of New York and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. Some courts and juries have rendered decisions in favor of the unvaccinated workers, but relief has not been awarded because the City of New York and Mayor Eric Adams keep appealing the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense, which is a reckless use of public funds.

According to available records, in 2023, Mayor Adams hired thirty additional attorneys at a taxpayer cost of $5,000,000.00 a year, just to keep up with the lawsuits filed by the fired employees who tirelessly worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, without vaccines and PPE. His actions are beyond outrageous and disheartening.

Based on Court decisions rendered in Michigan, California, Illinois and Colorado, New York seems to be the only state that has not awarded relief to the unlawfully terminated workers. Despite all the cruelty and financial hardship unvaccinated workers are faced with, we are standing firm in our pursuit of justice. We know that you are committed to uphold the Constitution as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for We The People.

Therefore, we respectfully ask that you please help City workers, members of the military and all other citizens who were unlawfully forced out and fired as a result of the vaccine mandate.

Sincerely,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Sean Abell, DSNY, Sanitation worker, 2 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service, forced into retirement

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Rosalina Valera,, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

John D. Macari. Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, DOC, 9 years of service

George Garvey, Sanitation worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE 29 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, Inc., 10 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, DOT, 18 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Henry Wynn, Permanent Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE. 25 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, DOI, 26 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLizi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Erin DiPasquale. Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher. DOE, 21 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Frances Di Prossimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Brian Smith, Senior Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, DSNY, Sanitation Worker, 8 yrs of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Wohlers, School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, 5 years of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, 33 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years

Lauren Toscano,, Teacher, DOE, 15 years

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Krista O’Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Kevin McGee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz. Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, 4 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

…and many thousands more City workers too numerous to list here

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:

Aura Moody & Diane Pagen

