Over 250 Unvaccinated NYC Workers Send Letter to Trump, Vance and Kennedy
Workers draw attention to their #1 obstacle to returning to work - Mayor Eric Adams
On November 20, 2024, more than 250 unvaccinated workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the COVID shot sent a letter to President-Elect Donald Trump, Vice President-Elect JD Vance, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The workers made it clear in their letter they represent many thousands more just like them.
Few are aware that no fired unvaxxed NYC workers have gotten their jobs back.
The letter (included below) draws attention to the plight they have been fighting for more than 3 years in the courts, in the streets, and in City Hall trying to get back to doing what they do best - working for the City of New York.
Firefighters, cops, teachers, sanitation workers, medical professionals and more have asked the incoming presidential administration for help getting back to their employment. The letter brings attention to the fact that Mayor Eric Adams is the number one obstacle preventing unvaccinated workers from being brought back to their jobs and getting compensated, and it was written by Diane Pagen and Aura Moody.
Aura is well known for being the woman kicked out of Citi Field during a Mets game this summer for wearing a MAGA hat.
As a collective, the workers who signed this letter are called NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE, made up of Bravest for Choice, Teachers for Choice, Finest Unfiltered, Court Workers for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Educators for Freedom, Strongest for Freedom and Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.
Read their letter below, which is also attached as a pdf at the end of this post. All 250 signatures are included along with their position, department, and years of service from each displaced worker:
***
November 20, 2024
Donald J. Trump, President-Elect of the United States of America
JD Vance, Vice-President-Elect of the United States of America
The Mar-A-Lago Club, 1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, Florida 33480
(Cc: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Nominee, Secretary of Health and Human Services)
Dear President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance,
In the Fall of 2021, thousands of well-performing New York City employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, medical doctors, nurses, plumbers and doormen were unlawfully placed on leave without pay and subsequently terminated by the duplicitous leaders of New York City for non-compliance with the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Many City workers had to choose under duress to take the shot in order to keep making a living. Others were coerced into early retirement, waiving their labor rights or resigning. This mass reduction in the City’s workforce has caused a critical staff shortage. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan are only some of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights. The two former NYC Department of Education (DOE) Chancellors, Meisha Porter and David Banks, embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing DOE employees, as did the UFT President Michael Mulgrew and AFT President Randi Weingarten. Much has changed in the past three years, and there are many revelations now that we were lied to about almost every aspect of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Thousands of unvaccinated workers nationwide have gone through hell due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For the past three years, New York City workers had our wages illegally seized, which has led to the loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, poverty, humiliation, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to meet our basic needs and secure our family well-being, to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family, and even move to other states and countries. Some of us were foreclosed upon. Some ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.
The morale and mental health of all City workers, both public and private sectors, have been dealt a severe blow by the vaccine mandate firings. Many City workers have taken legal actions against the City of New York and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. Some courts and juries have rendered decisions in favor of the unvaccinated workers, but relief has not been awarded because the City of New York and Mayor Eric Adams keep appealing the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense, which is a reckless use of public funds.
According to available records, in 2023, Mayor Adams hired thirty additional attorneys at a taxpayer cost of $5,000,000.00 a year, just to keep up with the lawsuits filed by the fired employees who tirelessly worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, without vaccines and PPE. His actions are beyond outrageous and disheartening.
Based on Court decisions rendered in Michigan, California, Illinois and Colorado, New York seems to be the only state that has not awarded relief to the unlawfully terminated workers. Despite all the cruelty and financial hardship unvaccinated workers are faced with, we are standing firm in our pursuit of justice. We know that you are committed to uphold the Constitution as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for We The People.
Therefore, we respectfully ask that you please help City workers, members of the military and all other citizens who were unlawfully forced out and fired as a result of the vaccine mandate.
Sincerely,
Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service
Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service
Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service
Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Sean Abell, DSNY, Sanitation worker, 2 years of service
Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service, forced into retirement
John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service
Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service
Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service
Rosalina Valera,, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service
Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service
John D. Macari. Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service
Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, DOC, 9 years of service
George Garvey, Sanitation worker, DSNY, 10 years of service
Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service
Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE 29 years of service
Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service
John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service
Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service
Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service
Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service
Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, Inc., 10 years of service
Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service
Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service
O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service
Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service
John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jennette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, DOT, 18 years of service
Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service
Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service
Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Henry Wynn, Permanent Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service
Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service
Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE. 25 years of service
Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service
Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service
Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service
Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, DOI, 26 years of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service
Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Brenda DeLizi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service
Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Erin DiPasquale. Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service
Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service
Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service
Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service
Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service
Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years
Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service
Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service
Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service
Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service
Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service
Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Maureen Hurley, Teacher. DOE, 21 years of service
Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service
Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Frances Di Prossimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service
James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service
John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service
Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service
Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years
Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service
Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service
Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service
Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service
Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service
Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Brian Smith, Senior Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service
Anthony Figueroa, DSNY, Sanitation Worker, 8 yrs of service
Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service
Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service
Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service
Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service
Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service
Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maria Wohlers, School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, 5 years of service
Mary Czado, School Secretary, 33 years of service
Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years
Lauren Toscano,, Teacher, DOE, 15 years
Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service
Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service
Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Krista O’Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service
Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service
Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service
Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Kevin McGee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years
Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service
Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service
Ricardo Ruiz. Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service
Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service
Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years
Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service
Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, 4 years of service
Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service
…and many thousands more City workers too numerous to list here
Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:
Aura Moody & Diane Pagen
***
Sources and References below:
October 25, 2022 Garvey V. City of New York. Judge Sides with Fired Trash Workers in Vaccine Dispute https://apnews.com/article/health-new-york-city-covid-government-and-politics-c8d7e2676ee45b3abf2a8e43647c1b8d
November 2024 Kane Federal Lawsuit Denied Injunctive Relief https://teachersforchoice.substack.com/p/kane-federal-lawsuit-denied-injunctive
September 2024 DOE Teacher Wins Court Battle But Is Barred from her Queens School https://nypost.com/2024/09/03/us-news/longtime-nyc-teacher-wins-court-battle-over-covid-vax-and-is-still-barred-from-school/
November 13, 2024 Devout Catholic Worker Fired Over Covid Shot Awarded $12 Million https://nypost.com/2024/11/13/us-news/michigan-catholic-lisa-domski-awarded-12-million-in-discrimination-suit-after-blue-cross-blue-shield-fired-her-during-pandemic/
October 25, 2024 Six Former San Francisco BART Employees Win $7.8 Million Ruling After Getting Fired for Not Getting Covid Shot https://sfist.com/2024/10/25/six-former-bart-employees-win-7-8-million-ruling-after-getting-fired-for-refusing-to-get-vaccinated/
May 2024 U.S. Appeals Court Rejects Colorado University’s Vaccine Mandate, Cites ‘Religious Animus’ https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/us-appeals-court-rejects-cu-s-vaccine-mandate-cites-religious-animus/ar-BB1mjUIt
Supreme Court Rules Higher Standard of Proof for Employers Rejecting Religious Exemptions Groff v. DeJoy, 35 F. 4th 161, 176 (3rd Cir. 2022) June 29, 2023 https://www.oyez.org/cases/2022/22-174
Aug 26, 2022 $10.3 Million Settlement to NorthShore University System Workers Who Refused Vaccine https://www.shrm.org/topics-tools/employment-law-compliance/illinois-health-system-settles-lawsuit-vaccine-mandate