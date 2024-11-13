2nd Circuit Court House Steps on February 8, 2023, when our cases were argued in federal court by John Bursch

The federal cases for unvaccinated NYC workers - Kane v. de Blasio, Keil v. NYC and New Yorkers for Religious Liberty v. NYC - have finally been ruled on in the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals.

Injunctive relief has been denied.

There were two “as applied” challenges that were ruled in favor of appellants Solon and Clarke, meaning they may still be entitled to back pay and reinstatement based on this ruling. But everything else for all other appellants was denied. I believe this is a terrible decision based more in politics than federal law.

This is NOT the end!

Just yesterday on my personal Instagram account, I went live to discuss the recent $12 million dollar award given to a Catholic woman in Michigan who was denied a religious exemption to vaccination during COVID. I predicted that the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals was not going to be able to wait much longer to issue a verdict regarding our NYC cases.

The very next day they released their verdict.

I am still waiting to hear from Sujata Gibson about the ruling for her legal analysis, but here is my amateur take on this

This is not a good ruling I think this means we go to SCOTUS now In 2024, I like our odds #MAHA

***

Read about the day our attorneys argued our cases in court back on Feebruary 8, 2023 here.

***

Here is the concluding summary from the judgement

CONCLUSION For the foregoing reasons, we DISMISS the request for injunctive relief in the form of recission as moot, and we AFFIRM the district court’s denial of injunctive relief in the form of reinstatement and backpay. Further, we AFFIRM the dismissal of the facial First Amendment challenges, and AFFIRM in part the dismissal of the as-applied challenges. Finally, we VACATE and REMAND the case to the Southern District of New York for further proceedings consistent with this opinion as it relates to Appellants Solon and Clark, making clear that the district court may proceed as circumstances and further development of the record may require, and that we have not commented today on the merits of any stated claims.

Read the entire ruling for yourself her: