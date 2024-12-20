Aura Moody - coauthor of the letter signed by over 250 Unvaccinated NYC Workers that was sent to Donald Trump last month - has received a response from The Office of President-Elect Donald J. Trump. The response states that Trump has said they will “keep your letter on file to refer to the appropriate federal agency for possible assistance after January 20, 2025” (after Trump officially takes office).

We would all like to thank President-Elect Donald Trump for taking the time to acknowledge our struggles and to reply to us before the holidays; it means so much!

Quite different from the rejection we received from NYC City Council yesterday - December 19 - also just before the holidays.

