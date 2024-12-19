Over 280 Unvaccinated NYC Workers Send Letter to City Council
The "Let Us Work" Resolution #5 calling for unvaccinated fired workers to be reinstated to our jobs was pulled from a floor vote scheduled in City Council today
For the past year fired unvaccinated NYC workers have been working with members of City Council to pass Resolution 5, the “Let Us Work” resolution, to reinstate workers fired over COVID shot mandates. Today Reso 5 was on the official City Hall calendar for a floor vote, but yesterday afternoon it was pulled.
Why?
Minority Leader Joe Borelli (the lead sponsor of Reso 5 along with the Common Sense Caucus) has said that there was a whip vote count taken yesterday and they did not have the needed votes to pass the Let Us Work Reso. When I asked Borelli why they had the votes just one day earlier, but no longer, he replied to me on X that someone must have “spoiled the well.”
We don’t know who spoiled the well. Mayor Eric Adams? Progressive council members? Someone from Albany? Big NYC Union Bosses?
It’s unclear.
Below is a letter signed by more than 280 NYC unvaccinated workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the COVID shot, written to the leadership of City Council and the Common Sense Caucus.
Nearly all of the below people who received this letter are not the problem, and we greatly appreciate those below who are helping us. But the 280 workers who signed this letter represent thousands of workers, and their patience is wearing thin. Today, they are angry.
We have been treated worse than dirt for years. But in 2025 a new day is coming, and I think everyone is aware of that fact. Holding on to an old, decaying, dying paradigm of bigotry and discrimination against working class New Yorkers is not a good look; it’s not “progressive” in any way, shape or form.
Find the letter to City Council below and attached as a pdf file (the pdf contains all links and references)
***
December 18, 2024
Adrienne Adams, Speaker, NYC Council
Amanda Farias, Majority Leader of the NYC Council
Joseph Borelli, Minority Leader of the NYC Council
Rita Joseph, Chair, Committee on Education
Lynn Schulman, Chair, Committee on Health
Joanne Ariola, Common Sense Caucus Member
Vickie Paladino, Common Sense Caucus Member
Inna Vernikov, Common Sense Caucus Member
David Carr, Common Sense Caucus Member
Bob Holden, Common Sense Caucus Member
Susan Zhuang, Common Sense Caucus Member
Kalman Yeger, Common Sense Caucus Member
Kristy Marmorato, Common Sense Caucus Member
Dear NYC Council Members:
In the fall of 2021, thousands of well-performing New York City employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, medical doctors, nurses, plumbers and doormen, were unlawfully placed on leave without pay and subsequently terminated by the duplicitous leaders of New York City for non-compliance with the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Many City workers were not served with a final notice of leave without pay or notice of termination, as required by law. Other City workers had to choose under duress to take the COVID-19 shot in order to keep making a living. Others were coerced into early retirement, waiving their labor rights or resigning. This mass reduction in the City’s workforce has caused a critical staff shortage. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan are only some of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights. Leaders from several City agencies embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing employees, as did union leaders. New York City not only terminated municipal workers on and before February 11, 2022, but it poured salt on the wound when on March 24, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for “high-earning athletes and performers” remarking that they “were important to the City’s economy” as if cops, teachers, firefighters, doormen and other workers were insignificant.
In the summer of 2022, forced-out City workers had reason to hope that the vaccine mandate would end due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, as well as emerging information that COVID-19 vaccines did not “prevent infection and transmission.” On August 11, 2022, Dr. Ashwin Vasan even told The Washington Post that the “population-wide measures” like masks and vaccine mandates were “emergency measures.” However, Dr. Vasan did not end the vaccine mandate in August 2022 for public employees despite also saying that we were “not in an emergency.”
To add insult to injury, on September 20, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams announced the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector workers but not the public sector. Based on what has transpired, it is fair to conclude that Mayor Eric Adams’ differential treatment actions against unvaccinated public workers are deeply un-American.1
Much has changed over the past three years since the unlawful vaccine mandate firings and destruction of business, and there are many revelations in addition to Dr. Vasan’s little seen Washington Post interview in August 2022 and Louder With Crowder’s recent video of Dr. Jay Varma, in which he admitted that the lockdowns were unnecessary, to the point that he himself was non-compliant.
As you may know, the recent Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic report released on December 2, 2024 has confirmed what unvaccinated workers have been saying for several years–that vaccine mandate policies did not aid the public health and in fact caused massive side effects such as health problems, destruction of businesses, labor force shortages and academic failure.
Thousands of unvaccinated workers nationwide have gone through hell due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For the past three years, New York City workers had our wages illegally seized, which has led to the loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, denial of unemployment insurance, poverty, humiliation, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to meet our basic needs and secure our family well-being, to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family and friends or car-camping, and even move to other states and countries. Some of us were foreclosed upon. Some ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.
The morale and mental health of all City workers, both public and private sectors, have been dealt a severe blow by the vaccine mandate firings and loss of businesses. Many City workers have taken legal actions against the City of New York and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. In several cases, the Courts have ruled in favor of the unvaccinated, but relief has not been awarded because Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have kept ignoring the hearing outcomes and appealing the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense.2 This is a reckless use of public funds and a further assault on our constitutional and labor rights. In fact, according to available records, in September 2023, Mayor Eric Adams hired thirty-two additional attorneys at a taxpayer cost of $5,000,000.00 a year, just to keep up with the lawsuits filed by the fired employees who tirelessly worked without vaccines nor PPE during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. His trauma-inducing actions are outrageous.
Justice for the unvaccinated in New York has not been served. During numerous public appearances, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have pledged to protect the undocumented migrants who have breached immigration law. Nevertheless, they have failed to protect the constitutional and labor rights of the law-abiding unvaccinated City workers.
In February 2023, at the same time Mayor Eric Adams arrogantly said about the unvaccinated workers that “their backpay is the pay they got when they took another job,” he was advocating for expedited working permits for illegal migrants; and he has spent $4.8 billion of the People’s money on migrant housing and services in 2023 and 2024 alone.
Despite Governor Kathy Hochul announcing in January 2023 that there were thousands of government jobs available in New York, she ignored the fact that there were fired City workers ready and willing to work, but instead requested to “fast-track” migrants for those jobs. To the fired workers’ dismay, in October 2023, Hochul announced that 18,000 state jobs would be made available for illegal migrants.
Based on Court and jury decisions rendered in Michigan, California, Illinois and Colorado, New York appears to be the only state that has not awarded relief to its unlawfully terminated workers.
It is our understanding that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent, not to a political party or agenda, and are legally obligated to uphold the law.
For the past year, City workers have been contacting our New York State legislators to ask them to vote “Yes” on NYS Assembly bill A9196-A and its companion Senate bill S7466-A. Both bills, if made into law, would reinstate thousands of unvaccinated, unlawfully terminated workers.
In New York City, the Common Sense Caucus of the City Council has led the way on Resolution 5 (aka the LET US WORK Resolution), which also calls for the reinstatement of the terminated workers.
Yet despite time passing and our ongoing outreach, these bills are being ignored.
We have sent emails, made phone calls, attended in-person hearings, submitted written testimonies, held rallies and attended press conferences to call on all of our City Council members to bring Resolution 5 to a vote. On December 17, 2024, we were informed that the City Council would finally vote on Resolution 5. Many of us have been reaching out to Council Members to urge you to vote “Yes.” Shockingly, we were informed this afternoon that the City Council chose suddenly to take the Resolution 5 vote off tomorrow's calendar and further delay a step that could have begun to heal our City after all the damage the vaccine mandate has done. This latest move is unacceptable and reprehensible.
Despite all the cruelty and financial hardship unvaccinated workers are faced with, we are standing firm in our pursuit of justice. Therefore, we respectfully demand that the New York State Legislature and New York City Council help us return to work. Mayor Eric Adams must abide by the Court rulings and drop all appeals of our legal cases. New York legislators should consider using the power of the purse to ensure that Mayor Adams abides by the law, if necessary. We also ask that hearings be held where the perpetrators of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in both the public and private sectors, have to explain their motives and actions, as well as be held accountable as part of the process of healing our City workforce from the abuses we and our families have endured. As unvaccinated City workers, whose lives have been upended, we are seeking “equal access to justice.” In God We Trust!
We look forward to a prompt response.
Sincerely,
Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service
Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service
Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service
Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Sean Abell, DSNY, Sanitation worker, 2 years of service
Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service
John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service
Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service
Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service
Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service
John Macari. Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service
Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service
Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter, FDNY, 20 years of service
George Garvey, Sanitation worker, DSNY, 10 years of service
Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service
Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service
Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE 29 years of service
Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service
John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service Soraya
Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service
Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service
Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service
Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service
John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jennette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service
Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service
Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service
Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Henry Wynn, Permanent Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service
Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service
Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service
Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service
Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE. 25 years of service
Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service
Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service
Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service
Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service
Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service
Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service
Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Brenda DeLizi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service
Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service
Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Erin DiPasquale. Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service
Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service
Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Serina Mendez,Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service
Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service
Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years
Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service
Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service
Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service
Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service
Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service
Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service
Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service
Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Maureen Hurley, Teacher. DOE, 21 years of service
Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service
Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service
Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Frances Di Prossimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Sara Coombs Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Frances Di Prossimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service
James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service
John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service
Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service
Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service
Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service
Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service
Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years
Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service
Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service
Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service
Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service
Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service
Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service
Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service
Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service
Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service
Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service
Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service
Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service
Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service
Anthony Figueroa, DSNY, Sanitation Worker, 8 yrs of service
Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service
Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service
Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service
Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service
Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service
Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service
Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service
Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service
Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service
Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service
Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service
Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service
Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service
Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years
Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years
Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service
Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service
Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service
Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service
Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service
Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service
Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service
Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service
Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service
Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service
Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service
Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service
Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service
Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years
Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service
Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service
Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service
Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service
Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service
Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service
AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service
Ricardo Ruiz. Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service
Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service
Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years
Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service
Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service
Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service
Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service
Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service
Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service
Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service
Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service
Leah Kukla, DOE, 15 years of service
Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service
Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service
Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service
Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service
Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service
Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services
Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service
Chaim Gertman, IT Tech, DOE, 22 years of service
Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service
Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service
Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service
Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service
Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, 15 years of service
Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Rosangel and Alex Perez, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service
Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service
Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service
Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service
Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service
Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety. CUNY, 24 years of service
Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service
Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service
Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service
Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service
Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service 11
Louis Luciano. Clinical Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service Cinthia Arvelo, Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service
and many thousands more City workers too numerous to list here
Cc: New York City Council Members
New York Teachers for Choice
Bravest for Choice
Educators for Freedom
Cops 4 Freedom
Strongest for Freedom
Finest Unfiltered
Medical Professionals for Informed Consent
Court Workers for Choice
Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:
Aura Moody
Diane Pagen
