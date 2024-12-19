For the past year fired unvaccinated NYC workers have been working with members of City Council to pass Resolution 5, the “Let Us Work” resolution, to reinstate workers fired over COVID shot mandates. Today Reso 5 was on the official City Hall calendar for a floor vote, but yesterday afternoon it was pulled.

Why?

Minority Leader Joe Borelli (the lead sponsor of Reso 5 along with the Common Sense Caucus) has said that there was a whip vote count taken yesterday and they did not have the needed votes to pass the Let Us Work Reso. When I asked Borelli why they had the votes just one day earlier, but no longer, he replied to me on X that someone must have “spoiled the well.”

We don’t know who spoiled the well. Mayor Eric Adams? Progressive council members? Someone from Albany? Big NYC Union Bosses?

It’s unclear.

Below is a letter signed by more than 280 NYC unvaccinated workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs for declining the COVID shot, written to the leadership of City Council and the Common Sense Caucus.

Nearly all of the below people who received this letter are not the problem, and we greatly appreciate those below who are helping us. But the 280 workers who signed this letter represent thousands of workers, and their patience is wearing thin. Today, they are angry.

We have been treated worse than dirt for years. But in 2025 a new day is coming, and I think everyone is aware of that fact. Holding on to an old, decaying, dying paradigm of bigotry and discrimination against working class New Yorkers is not a good look; it’s not “progressive” in any way, shape or form.

Find the letter to City Council below and attached as a pdf file (the pdf contains all links and references)

***

December 18, 2024

Adrienne Adams, Speaker, NYC Council

Amanda Farias, Majority Leader of the NYC Council

Joseph Borelli, Minority Leader of the NYC Council

Rita Joseph, Chair, Committee on Education

Lynn Schulman, Chair, Committee on Health

Joanne Ariola, Common Sense Caucus Member

Vickie Paladino, Common Sense Caucus Member

Inna Vernikov, Common Sense Caucus Member

David Carr, Common Sense Caucus Member

Bob Holden, Common Sense Caucus Member

Susan Zhuang, Common Sense Caucus Member

Kalman Yeger, Common Sense Caucus Member

Kristy Marmorato, Common Sense Caucus Member

Dear NYC Council Members:

In the fall of 2021, thousands of well-performing New York City employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, medical doctors, nurses, plumbers and doormen, were unlawfully placed on leave without pay and subsequently terminated by the duplicitous leaders of New York City for non-compliance with the unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Many City workers were not served with a final notice of leave without pay or notice of termination, as required by law. Other City workers had to choose under duress to take the COVID-19 shot in order to keep making a living. Others were coerced into early retirement, waiving their labor rights or resigning. This mass reduction in the City’s workforce has caused a critical staff shortage. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan are only some of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights. Leaders from several City agencies embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing employees, as did union leaders. New York City not only terminated municipal workers on and before February 11, 2022, but it poured salt on the wound when on March 24, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for “high-earning athletes and performers” remarking that they “were important to the City’s economy” as if cops, teachers, firefighters, doormen and other workers were insignificant.

In the summer of 2022, forced-out City workers had reason to hope that the vaccine mandate would end due to a significant drop in COVID-19 cases, as well as emerging information that COVID-19 vaccines did not “prevent infection and transmission.” On August 11, 2022, Dr. Ashwin Vasan even told The Washington Post that the “population-wide measures” like masks and vaccine mandates were “emergency measures.” However, Dr. Vasan did not end the vaccine mandate in August 2022 for public employees despite also saying that we were “not in an emergency.”

To add insult to injury, on September 20, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams announced the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector workers but not the public sector. Based on what has transpired, it is fair to conclude that Mayor Eric Adams’ differential treatment actions against unvaccinated public workers are deeply un-American.1

Much has changed over the past three years since the unlawful vaccine mandate firings and destruction of business, and there are many revelations in addition to Dr. Vasan’s little seen Washington Post interview in August 2022 and Louder With Crowder’s recent video of Dr. Jay Varma, in which he admitted that the lockdowns were unnecessary, to the point that he himself was non-compliant.

As you may know, the recent Congressional Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic report released on December 2, 2024 has confirmed what unvaccinated workers have been saying for several years–that vaccine mandate policies did not aid the public health and in fact caused massive side effects such as health problems, destruction of businesses, labor force shortages and academic failure.

Thousands of unvaccinated workers nationwide have gone through hell due to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. For the past three years, New York City workers had our wages illegally seized, which has led to the loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, denial of unemployment insurance, poverty, humiliation, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to meet our basic needs and secure our family well-being, to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family and friends or car-camping, and even move to other states and countries. Some of us were foreclosed upon. Some ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.

The morale and mental health of all City workers, both public and private sectors, have been dealt a severe blow by the vaccine mandate firings and loss of businesses. Many City workers have taken legal actions against the City of New York and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. In several cases, the Courts have ruled in favor of the unvaccinated, but relief has not been awarded because Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have kept ignoring the hearing outcomes and appealing the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense.2 This is a reckless use of public funds and a further assault on our constitutional and labor rights. In fact, according to available records, in September 2023, Mayor Eric Adams hired thirty-two additional attorneys at a taxpayer cost of $5,000,000.00 a year, just to keep up with the lawsuits filed by the fired employees who tirelessly worked without vaccines nor PPE during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. His trauma-inducing actions are outrageous.

Justice for the unvaccinated in New York has not been served. During numerous public appearances, Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have pledged to protect the undocumented migrants who have breached immigration law. Nevertheless, they have failed to protect the constitutional and labor rights of the law-abiding unvaccinated City workers.

In February 2023, at the same time Mayor Eric Adams arrogantly said about the unvaccinated workers that “their backpay is the pay they got when they took another job,” he was advocating for expedited working permits for illegal migrants; and he has spent $4.8 billion of the People’s money on migrant housing and services in 2023 and 2024 alone.

Despite Governor Kathy Hochul announcing in January 2023 that there were thousands of government jobs available in New York, she ignored the fact that there were fired City workers ready and willing to work, but instead requested to “fast-track” migrants for those jobs. To the fired workers’ dismay, in October 2023, Hochul announced that 18,000 state jobs would be made available for illegal migrants.

Based on Court and jury decisions rendered in Michigan, California, Illinois and Colorado, New York appears to be the only state that has not awarded relief to its unlawfully terminated workers.

It is our understanding that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent, not to a political party or agenda, and are legally obligated to uphold the law.

For the past year, City workers have been contacting our New York State legislators to ask them to vote “Yes” on NYS Assembly bill A9196-A and its companion Senate bill S7466-A. Both bills, if made into law, would reinstate thousands of unvaccinated, unlawfully terminated workers.

In New York City, the Common Sense Caucus of the City Council has led the way on Resolution 5 (aka the LET US WORK Resolution), which also calls for the reinstatement of the terminated workers.

Yet despite time passing and our ongoing outreach, these bills are being ignored.

We have sent emails, made phone calls, attended in-person hearings, submitted written testimonies, held rallies and attended press conferences to call on all of our City Council members to bring Resolution 5 to a vote. On December 17, 2024, we were informed that the City Council would finally vote on Resolution 5. Many of us have been reaching out to Council Members to urge you to vote “Yes.” Shockingly, we were informed this afternoon that the City Council chose suddenly to take the Resolution 5 vote off tomorrow's calendar and further delay a step that could have begun to heal our City after all the damage the vaccine mandate has done. This latest move is unacceptable and reprehensible.

Despite all the cruelty and financial hardship unvaccinated workers are faced with, we are standing firm in our pursuit of justice. Therefore, we respectfully demand that the New York State Legislature and New York City Council help us return to work. Mayor Eric Adams must abide by the Court rulings and drop all appeals of our legal cases. New York legislators should consider using the power of the purse to ensure that Mayor Adams abides by the law, if necessary. We also ask that hearings be held where the perpetrators of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, in both the public and private sectors, have to explain their motives and actions, as well as be held accountable as part of the process of healing our City workforce from the abuses we and our families have endured. As unvaccinated City workers, whose lives have been upended, we are seeking “equal access to justice.” In God We Trust!

We look forward to a prompt response.

Sincerely,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Sean Abell, DSNY, Sanitation worker, 2 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

John Macari. Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service

Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter, FDNY, 20 years of service

George Garvey, Sanitation worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE 29 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service Soraya

Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Henry Wynn, Permanent Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE. 25 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLizi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

D’Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Erin DiPasquale. Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, DOE, 22 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher. DOE, 21 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Frances Di Prossimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, DSNY, Sanitation Worker, 8 yrs of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years

Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz. Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Leah Kukla, DOE, 15 years of service

Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service

Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services

Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service

Chaim Gertman, IT Tech, DOE, 22 years of service

Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service

Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service

Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, 15 years of service

Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Rosangel and Alex Perez, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service

Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service

Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety. CUNY, 24 years of service

Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYCHHC, 8 years of service

Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service 11

Louis Luciano. Clinical Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service Cinthia Arvelo, Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

and many thousands more City workers too numerous to list here

Cc: New York City Council Members New York Teachers for Choice Bravest for Choice Educators for Freedom Cops 4 Freedom Strongest for Freedom Finest Unfiltered Medical Professionals for Informed Consent Court Workers for Choice

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:

Aura Moody

Diane Pagen