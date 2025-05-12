Everything you need to prepare for our MAY 14 Medical Freedom Rally in Albany, NY
Bus seats still available, plus one more Zoom meeting Monday night you can attend if you still have questions
RESTORE & RECLAIM: Our Jobs, Our Exemptions, Our Rights!
***
Here is everything you need to know
(a) LAST ZOOM: Monday, 5-12-25, 8pm
Still have questions? Register here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/oVZfIMGQQ7yZGbYW0Yaxxg
BIG CHANGE - We will meet INSIDE at 10am on May 14 in the North Concourse of the Empire State Plaza where we met in January. This is because outside (Capitol East) where we planned to rally is currently FENCED OFF, so we have to rally inside.
Below is a map with a yellow circle around where we will meet in the North Concourse at 10am:
More info on Northern concourse available here: https://eany.org/report/empire-state-plaza-map-meeting-rooms-1-5/
(b) Make an appointment with your lawmakers:
Find your state senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator
Find your assemblyperson here: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/
Call the office of your elected officials and tell them you will be in Albany on May 14 and would like to meet with them. If they can’t meet ask to meet with a staff member. Be kind and polite, but be persistent. They work for you and should make themselves or their staff accessible to you.