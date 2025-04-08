Brad Hoylman's Dangerous "RFK JR ACT" Gains Support in Albany, NY
This dangerous bill attacks the privacy rights of New Yorkers and coopts the name of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
ZOOM Meeting to discuss this immediate threat this Thursday, April 10, 8pm. Also discussing our Rally in Albany. Register for ZOOM here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/67QI9j4rRjGYCN_b74aHEg
New York State Senator Brad Hoylman has long sponsored this bill to make reporting of all adult vaccinations in New York mandatory. In 2025 he has renamed the bill the “RFK JR Act.”
The bill number in the Senate is S435a, in the Assembly it is A765.
Unfortunately this bill has just gained a lot of powerful cosponsors, including Gustavo Rivera, who is the Chair of the Senate Health Committee.
This is the only vaccine related bill in Albany as of today that has all the elements needed to move forward and become law. Two years ago this bill passed in the Assembly, and today it has 17 Assembly co-sponsors.
Please join us this Thursday at 8pm to discuss our fight against this bill as well as our Rally in Albany on May 14.
Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/67QI9j4rRjGYCN_b74aHEg
***
This is an outrageous bill with an outrageous title and has to be defeated!
It is NOT ONLY the TITLE which is like a Mocking Bird operation, BUT in particular, BECAUSE OF THE CONTENT:
'this bill to make reporting of all adult vaccinations in New York mandatory.'
Just wonder, WHY Sec. RFK Jr. is NOT SAYING a THING about it, while HIS NAME is being used like a piece of comedy...?? WHY? For lawyer with a clear human dignity, why in this case a total silence??? Given RFK Jr. radical change on his stand towards measles vaccinations, a plain MAHAha treason, a LIE in human faces in particular of those who LOST their children after that crap(!!!) maybe it is, what he actually wants??? A total INFORMATION control over personal HEALTH data??? How about people who received the covid19 gene therapies, people who now have PERMANENTLY embedded piece of PATENTED gene in their bodies??? Will they receive special 'vaccine's' passports allowing them things which others can't??? Until any change in the 'health' direction happens, I call the new 'health agenda' a trap, a HUGE one. It goes that far, that now I believe more in Trump's tariffs, than in a single words RFK Jr. left out of his mouth! His RIP father would turn in his grave when he'd listen to his son, these daysss...
As always, given this world full of crimes, 'yes but no's' everywhere, it is good to start assuming the worse case scenario, and in case of being wrong, to be nicely surprised afterwards;)) So let's wait and see.
Thank You Michael for reporting this issue.