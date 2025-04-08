ZOOM Meeting to discuss this immediate threat this Thursday, April 10, 8pm. Also discussing our Rally in Albany. Register for ZOOM here:

https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/67QI9j4rRjGYCN_b74aHEg

New York State Senator Brad Hoylman has long sponsored this bill to make reporting of all adult vaccinations in New York mandatory. In 2025 he has renamed the bill the “RFK JR Act.”

The bill number in the Senate is S435a, in the Assembly it is A765.

Unfortunately this bill has just gained a lot of powerful cosponsors, including Gustavo Rivera, who is the Chair of the Senate Health Committee.

This is the only vaccine related bill in Albany as of today that has all the elements needed to move forward and become law. Two years ago this bill passed in the Assembly, and today it has 17 Assembly co-sponsors.

Please join us this Thursday at 8pm to discuss our fight against this bill as well as our Rally in Albany on May 14.

Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/67QI9j4rRjGYCN_b74aHEg

***

Get more information about our May 14 rally in Albany, sponsored by Children’s Health Defense, Autism Action Network, and Teachers for Choice here: