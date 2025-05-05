We can’t stop this without your help!

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and AUTISM ACTION NETWORK are the main organizers of a lobby day on May 14 in Albany, NY. We are focusing on stopping this bill while promoting other good bills. Our efforts are not yet fully funded and in order to be successful we need financial support.

Please donate what you can now:

We also need you to SHOW UP on the 14th in Albany to help us stop this bill and pass other good bills. Get all details - including bus information - here:

Bus from LI and NYC May 14 to Albany Vaccine Rights Rally and Lobbying Day Michael Kane · May 4 We are going back to Albany on May 14 again to fight for our fundamental human rights. We have a slate of good bills to push and a bunch of bad bills to stop. We have done this for 5 years in a row, and we have been able to stop every bad bill we have fought against. Let's keep this going. Read full story

Now below is all the info you need on this bad Minor Consent bill:

It's Back! NY: Stop S653a/A6866

Allows Drugs and Vax to prevent STDs Without Parental Consent — And they are Lying about It

Like a gruesome slasher in a low-budget horror movie sequel, New York Sen. Liz Krueger’s and Assemblymember Any Paulin’s bill to allow children of any age to get drugs and vaccines marketed to prevent sexually-transmitted diseases without parental knowledge or consent is back.

We have been fighting this bill for ten years. And we thought we had this one beat. But we were wrong.

It got a late start this year. Well into the session, it was only a one-house bill, but Krueger finally submitted her bill in the Senate, but it did not match Paulin’s. Last week Krueger modified her bill and now it can move forward.

If S653a (Sen. Liz Krueger) and A6866 (Asm. Amy Paulin) passes children of any age may be given vaccines for hepatitis b, monkeypox (mpox), or human papillomavirus (HPV), and the HIV drug PrEP, and any other drug or vaccine in the future that is marketed to prevent an STD.

In the bigger picture, this bill eliminates the right of parents to know and have choice over the vaccines and drugs given to our children.

This bill passed in the Assembly a couple of sessions ago, so we must take this one very seriously.

What is also very disturbing about this bill is that the official description of the bill and the Memo in support of the bill completely misrepresent what this bill does.

You may recall that last year we were fighting A6761/S852 (which we killed) that would have allowed ANY MEDICAL PRODUCT OR PROCEDURE to be given to a child of any age without parental consent, and the official description of that bill was completely misleading as well. It seems like the anti-parent and pro-vax element in the legislature have come to the conclusion that the only way they can win is to lie to the public and their colleagues about what their bills do.

TAKE ACTION by clicking here: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/126075/Respond

Call your State Senator and Assemblymember and let them know you oppose S653a/A6866. Leave messages if no one answers. Their contact info should appear below.

Find your assembly member here: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

Find your state senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/registration/nojs/form/start/find-my-senator

Please share the following link to this action alert: https://www.votervoice.net/AUTISMACTION/Campaigns/126075/Respond

Oppose S653A/A6866 Talking Points

Sen. Krueger and Assemblymember Paulin are lying about what S653a/A6866 does

Sen. Krueger and Asm. Paulin are lying about what the bill does. The official description of the bill says it, “ Provides treatment for sexually transmitted diseases to minors without a parent's or guardian's consent;”

Minors have been able to get treatment for active sexually-transmitted diseases since 1971. This bill is not about treatment, it is about giving children drugs and vaccines marketed to prevent STDs without parental consent. That is not legal in New York which is why they are trying to pass this law.

Former Governor Andrew Cuomo initiated a regulation (10 NYCRR 23.4) in 2017 that allows drugs and vaccines for sexually-transmitted diseases to be given to minors without parental consent, even though Cuomo, nor any governor, has the authority to unilaterally create an entirely new law.

Krueger and Paulin are aware that the current state practice is not lawful and in the Memo they wrote to support S653a/A6866 they say, “this bill simply codifies standards we already have in place under current regulations.” Further, “Our law must be amended to protect this important regulation.”

This is completely backwards. Laws are passed and regulations are written to implement details of the law. In this case, Governor Cuomo wrote regulations that have no authority under law, and now they are trying to pass regulations that make the existing regulations legal.

Paulin and Krueger go on to further elaborate the lie that this bill is about providing “treatment” to infected minors.

“Many young people are hesitant to seek treatment for STDs, because it involves discussing sensitive matters with their parents or guardians. This can cause a delay or prevent them entirely from seeking treatment, worsening the effects of an STD that has already been contracted while also promoting further spread of the disease to others.”

Again, minors have been able to get “treatment” for an STD without parental consent for 54 years, and Krueger and Paulin know that.

How can a parent make informed healthcare choices for their child? In the event of an adverse reaction, especially if a child is unconscious, how is a parent, first responder, or other healthcare professionals supposed to provide appropriate medical care to the child?

Children do not know enough about their own medical history to consent. It is absurd to assume that a child of any age knows enough about their own medical history, and the medical history of their family, to provide informed consent. They must know if they had earlier adverse reactions to vaccines given to them as infants, whether they have allergies or sensitivities to vaccine ingredients, or if there is a family medical history that would contra-indicate a shot. A nine-year old child will know this?

S653 would violate federal law. The infamous law passed in 1986, the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act, which removed legal liability from vaccine manufacturers and people who administer vaccines, also requires that a healthcare professional provide a copy of the current vaccine information sheet to an adult patient or to a child’s parent/legal representative before vaccinating a child. 42 U.S.C. §300aa-26. Last year, a federal court voided a Washington DC law that allowed children 11 years and older to get vaccines without parental consent. See the judge’s decision here. Federal law requires the inclusion of parents in vaccination decisions for minors.

The bill does not have any age limits, which means that the only age limit will be the youngest age permitted to use a product set by the Food and Drug Administration. Hepatitis B vaccines are given at birth, so there is no age limit, HPV vaccine can be given at 9, and Truvada can be given to people who are at least 77 lbs., the weight of an average fifth grader.

S653 protects pedophiles by gutting mandated reporter laws. Paulin’s bill protects pedophiles by subverting New York’s “Mandated Reporter” law that requires licensed professionals to report suspected sexual abuse of children to law enforcement. What rational person would not suspect something was very wrong if a nine-year-old requested an injection that purports to prevent a sexually transmitted disease and the child did not want his or her parents to know about it? What should a mandated reporter do if an 11-year-old requests a drug to prevent HIV? Under New York law sex with children of that age is always a felony.

S653 takes away the current legal right to refuse vaccines for a child. This law goes much further than the repeal of the religious exemption from vaccine mandates to attend school. At least parents have the option to refuse a vaccine and home school a child. This law removes parents completely from their child’s healthcare decisions.

HPV shots have a terrible safety record According to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System as of 4/28/2023 in New York there have been 3,273 reported adverse incidents with HPV vaccines, including 9 deaths, 814 emergency room visits, 119 hospitalizations, and 88 permanent disabilities. Almost all of these injuries are among girls under 20. And according to Dr. David Kessler, who was the head of the FDA under Presidents George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton, these injuries are probably less than 10% of the actual number. The safety record of HPV vaccines is so troubling that Japan ended their recommendation of HPV vaccination for Japanese girls in 2014.

Who will pay for this? Prep can cost more than $20,000 per year with an additional $15,000 in lab and testing costs,

Truvada (PrEP) has significant safety issues and is associated with greater rates of STIs. PrEP has significant, and at times deadly, side effects including kidney failure, bone loss, liver failure, and dozens of other adverse outcomes. The use of PrEP has been shown in many studies to correlate directly with increased rates of STIs such as syphilis and gonorrhea because PrEP users are less likely to use condoms. Injuries from PrEP are so common that Gov. Cuomo launched a campaign against TV ads by law firms that represent clients injured by PrEP.

Merck, the sole manufacturer of HPV vaccines, is charged with submitting fraudulent documents in the licensing process. A lawsuit is underway in California, Robi v. Merck, which alleges Merck, the manufacturer of Gardasil, submitted fraudulent safety and efficacy data to the federal government during the licensing process.

Who decides who can decide? A person giving the shot, who may have a financial incentive to do so, is allowed to use whatever reasons they want to determine if a minor is capable of giving consent.

There is no protection for minors with developmental disabilities There is no specific language to prevent shots from being given to minors with intellectual or developmental disabilities.

There is no language that prevents minors from being enrolled in medical experiments

While the legislature is trying to do away with age limits for children to get vaccines and drugs they are raising the age for everything else.

These are just some of the ways New York law has raised the minimum age for minors:

2012, Age for using a tanning salon raised to 16.

2012, Minimum age for piercings and tattoos without parental consent set at 18

2016, Age for tanning raised to 18

2017, Age of marriage raised from 14 to 17 with parental and judicial consent

2019, Minimum age a person can be prosecuted as an adult raised to 18

2019, Minimum age to buy tobacco and e-cigarettes raised from 18 to 21

2020, Legal age of marriage raised to 18

2021, Age to buy a semi-automatic rifle raised from 18 to 21

2022, Age to buy nitrous oxide cylinders raised to 21

2023, Juvenile delinquency prosecution of any child under 12 banned

2023, Minimum age for operating an ATV initiated at 14

2024, Minors banned from buying weight-loss or muscle-building supplements.

Yet somehow a child of any age should be allowed to make medical decisions without parental knowledge or consent?

Please share this message with friends and family.