Release date: February 24, 2025

For Immediate Release

NY, NY – New York Workers for Choice has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and United States Attorney General Pam Bondi this weekend asking for assistance from the federal government to address and resolve the ongoing situation with unvaccinated NYC workers terminated without due process during COVID measures. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kash Patel and Tom Homan were cc’d on the letter as well. These workers reached out to Trump in November just before he was President and received a response from the Trump’s Office in December of 2024.

With all the discussions surrounding DOGE and cuts to federal jobs, the issue of workers fired over vaccine mandates is receiving renewed attention. Congressman Eli Crane received over 20 million views on X yesterday with a post that simply stated;

Where was the “firing people is wrong” crowd during the era of vaccine mandates?

Thousands of City workers who declined a COVID shot have not been reinstated nor afforded compensation despite this month marking two years since the City “vaccine mandate” was ended. In the letter, New York Workers for Choice calls on President Trump to intervene, as he did with US military members on January 27, 2025, to provide reinstatement and compensation commensurate with what was done for those military members who also refused the COVID vaccine and were discharged in retaliation for their beliefs.

New York Workers for Choice explains that local authorities including Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul continue to ignore calls for reinstatement despite the fact that the terminations have caused critical staff shortages at all City agencies and a brain drain of over 50,000 years of combined work experience, and therefore a federal intervention is needed.

The letter sent to Trump, Vance and Bondi is below and attached as a pdf file.

For more information, please contact Michael Kane at nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com

New York Workers for Choice

February 22, 2025

Mr. Donald John Trump

President of the United States of America

The White House

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20500

Dear President Trump:

This is a follow up to the letter that hundreds of unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers and private business owners sent to President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-Elect JD Vance on November 20, 2024 asking to intervene on our behalf as we are seeking the commensurate reinstatement and compensation that were afforded to the similarly-situated United States military members via your Executive Order issued on January 27, 2025. The Office of President-Elect Donald J. Trump acknowledged receipt of our letter on November 26, 2024. The response states that you would keep our letter on file to refer to the appropriate federal agency for possible assistance after you officially took office.

As background information, February 11, 2025, marked three years since New York City Mayor Eric Adams unlawfully terminated thousands of unvaccinated public employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, correction workers, members of the judiciary, medical doctors, nurses and other employees from all branches of government for non-compliance with an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was never voted on by any legislative body, nor ratified by the union membership via the proper collective bargaining process. Other employees were coerced into early retirement with a financial penalty, waived their labor rights, resigned or returned to work losing seniority and without backpay. Others were forced to accept demotions, were denied promotions or lost job opportunities. In what can be considered an outright disregard of the law, many workers were not served with a final notice of leave without pay, a charge, or a notice of termination prior to separation from their employment. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and her then Health Commissioner Mary Bassett are only a few of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights, as well as destroyed the New York workforce and businesses. Sadly, union leaders embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing employees without due process.

For the past three years, our wages have been illegally withheld, leading to loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, denial of unemployment insurance, poverty, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family and friends or car-camping, and even move to other states and countries. Others have been foreclosed upon, or ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.

The City of New York not only terminated municipal workers, but poured salt on the wounds and engaged in differential treatment when on March 24, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for "high-earning athletes and performers", remarking that they “were important to the City’s economy.” To add insult to injury, on September 20, 2022, Mayor Adams announced the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector workers but not for the public sector. It is pertinent to highlight that among the fired public sector employees, NYC Department of Education (DOE) workers were unfairly targeted and blacklisted by the placement of a "Problem Code" in their personnel files and having their fingerprints sent with a flag to the FBI and New York Crime Justice Services, hindering their ability to find work and besmirching their reputations. On June 23, 2023, nine Republican members of the New York delegation, led by Congressman Nick Langworthy, stepped in and sent a letter to then NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks inquiring into the reasons behind these damaging problem codes. On December 2, 2024, they sent another letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Áviles-Ramos regarding the problem codes. However, they have not responded or addressed this issue.

Contrary to their recent misleading pretensions, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have publicly shown compassion and pledged to protect the illegal aliens, whereas they have wrongfully mass-fired thousands of unvaccinated New York workers and destroyed private businesses with their draconian COVID-19 policies. Evidently, they have prioritized illegal immigrants over Americans by allowing them to gain employment and government entitlements at the taxpayers’ expense. For instance, on August 7, 2022, Mayor Adams warmly welcomed illegal migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal as they arrived from Texas, remarking that “our role here in this city is to provide shelter, education, food services, all of those services that are important. This is what we’ve always done, and this is what we’re going to continue to do.” On August 31, 2023, Mayor Adams advocated for illegal immigrants to be granted expedited work permits, because working is a “HUMAN RIGHT,” as per his own words. In 2023 and 2024 alone, Mayor Adams spent at least $4.8 billion of the people's money on migrant housing and services. On February 17, 2023, Governor Hochul announced that there were thousands of government jobs available in New York, but she ignored the fact that there were fired New Yorkers ready and willing to work. On October 2, 2023, Governor Hochul announced that 18,000 state jobs would be made available for illegal migrants. On February 1, 2024, Governor Hochul said that she wanted to "fast-track" new migrants for those jobs.

Many fired New York workers have taken legal actions against the State and City of New York, their unions and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. In several cases, the courts have ruled in favor of the unvaccinated, but relief has yet to be awarded to them because Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have ignored the hearing outcomes and appealed the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense. In fact, according to available records, in September 2023, Mayor Adams hired thirty-two additional attorneys to challenge the lawsuits filed by the fired workers at a taxpayer cost of approximately $5,000,000.00 a year.

Based on what has transpired and bearing in mind that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent and that they are legally obligated to uphold the law on behalf of We The People as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we have contacted lawmakers at the city, state and federal levels, calling for the reinstatement of the unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers and business owners. We have also requested to participate at congressional hearings, hoping our grievances can be heard and resolved. Unfortunately, our cries for help have fallen on deaf ears at all levels of government.

While the damage done to New York with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the forced leaves and firings that Mayor Eric Adams and other politicians have carried out, as well as our efforts to exhaust administrative remedies are too extensive to list here, they are described in more detail in the following: letter to the NYC Council from New Yorkers for Choice dated December 18, 2024; letter to the NYS Legislature from New York Workers for Choice dated December 30, 2024; letter to the US Congress Leadership from New Yorkers for Choice dated January 16, 2025; letter to the House Oversight Committee from New Yorkers for Choice dated February 11, 2025. Unfortunately, we have not received an official response to our letters. Given these circumstances, it is imperative that the Trump administration intervene as a matter of justice. You should consider using the power of the purse to help the unvaccinated workers get reinstated and the businesses restored, the same way you have ordered states to stop COVD-19 vaccine mandates, DEI, transgenderism and congestion pricing, among other Executive Orders.

Despite the intentional infliction of emotional distress and financial hurdles unvaccinated New York workers and business owners are faced with at the hands of the perpetrators, we remain resolute in our pursuit of equal justice, which must be ensured by the government. As per the phrase inscribed on the architrave above the columns at the main entrance to the United States Supreme Court building, we demand “Equal Justice Under Law.” In God We Trust!

We are looking forward to your intervention on our urgent appeal to you as the leader of this great nation, a true patriot who wants to Make America Powerful, Safe, Proud, Healthy and Great Again. A meeting with a small group of unlawfully fired or displaced workers and business owners is greatly appreciated. Please respond that you have received this letter.

Respectfully,

Diane Pagen, Social Worker, DOE, 7 years of service

Aura Moody, Social Worker, DOE, 24 years of service

Michael Kane, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Sophy Medina, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

John Macari Jr, Lieutenant, NYPD, 17 years of service

Matt Connor, Trustee, National Coalition of Frontline Workers, FDNY, 19 years of service

Maria Abicca, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Tom Lapolla, Battalion Chief, FDNY, 38 years of service

Amanda Pannenbacker, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Rosalina Valera, Physician Assistant, Montefiore Medical Center, 15 years of service

Edmund Wallace, Steamfitter, NYCDOC, 8 years of service

Brendan Fogarty, Firefighter Captain, FDNY, 20 years of service

George Garvey, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 10 years of service

James Schmitt, Supervisor of Mechanics, NYC Parks, 15 years of service

Vince DeMaria, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years service

Christopher Garry, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

O’Brian Pastrana, Firefighter, FDNY, 17 years of service

Craig Collopy, Sergeant SDS, NYPD, 27 years of service

Daphne Halkias, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Javier Vasquez, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Debby Hartz, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 29 years of service

Billy Kozis, Dietetic Technician, The New Jewish Home, 13 years of service

Matthew Keil, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Tim Heaton, Lieutenant, FDNY, 23 years of service

Soraya Sánchez, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

John Matland, Imaging Technologist, Northwell Health, 15 years of service

Mawuli Olivierre, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Ayesha Shaheed, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 20 years of service

Gabriel Dalmau, Metal Work Mechanic, DSNY, 4 years of service

Chloe Pashman, Education Director, Bronxdale Tenants League, 10 years of service

Joseph Kennedy, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Sally Mussafi, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Sean Abell, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 2 years of service

Nicole Broecker, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Robert Banome, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

John De Luca, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jennette Michael Simo, Communication and Advocacy Worker, UNICEF, 3 years of service

Jeannette Frazer, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOT, 18 years of service

Rachel Goodman, Dietician, Presbyterian Methodist Hospital, 14 years of service

John Loiacono, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 8 years of service

Rachel Maniscalco, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Lisa Britton, Principal Appellate Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 5 years of service

Vincent Defonte, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Henry Wynn, Plumber, DOE, 4 years of service

Takira Poindexter, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

Thomas Libretti, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 4 years of service

Dennis Strk, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yseult Beecher, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 22 years of service

Audrey Dennis, School Secretary, DOE, 29 years of service

Amanda Strk, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Juan Lopez, Doorman, 32 BJ Union, 16 years of service

Janet Thomas, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Steve Speers, Independent Animator, 20 years of service

Carla Findlay, Teacher, Highland Elementary School, 1 year of service

Liz Delgado, Principal Administrative Associate, NYCDOI, 26 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Kristy Jones, Sergeant Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Anabelle Matyas, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Juan Carlos Wahnon, Plumber, NYCDOC, 9 years of service

Matthew Ozimek, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Kim Modzelewski, School Secretary, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathy Lally, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Inna Cohen, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Benedict LoParrino, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Roxanne Valdez, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Raymond Stefanik, Senior Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Trina Adams, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 26 years of service

Annette Backof, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Rose Maria Barcia, Teacher, DOE 5 years of service

Elizabeth Parrino, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Shivan Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Margherita DeBonis, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Dulce Williams-Carrero, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Sunil Bishun, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Eden Quirk, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 29 years of service

Kiera Sullivan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Figueroa, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Brenda DeLisi-Flynn, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Raquel Ibarrola, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Nicole Cotilletta, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Phyllis Fadelici, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Robert Portas, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 27 years of service

Raydiris Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rena Gellman, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Mary Czado, School Secretary, DOE, 33 years of service

Senta Fromer, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Betziada Cruz, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Jessica Narciso, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Fran Schmitter, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Serina Mendez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Erin DiPasquale, Psychologist, DOE, 1 year of service

Rosann Perry, School Secretary, DOE, 10 years of service

Michelle Martino, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Carola Martinez, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Rosa Abreu, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Tracey Porter, Associate Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Meagan Velez, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Stephanie Franzese, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Debbie Bertram, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

D'Anna Morgan, Clerical Aid, Northwell Health, 1 year of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ingrid Romero, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Jeriann Jaloza, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Suzanne Deegan, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Cindy Corchado, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 8 years of service

Demetra Platis, Area Manager, DOE, 12 years of service

Heidy Olivo, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Yvonne Costello, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Dina Hussien, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Christopher Fugelsang, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Anita Quash, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Richard Joseph, Paraprofessional, DOE, 7 years of service

Sabrina Casey, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Amy Hillers, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Elena Chin, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 23 years of service

Evelyn Zapata, Teacher, DOE, 30 years of service

Carmen Foschino, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Dvora Weinraub, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 21 years of service

Nicole Moore, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Emily Zapantis-Dalamakis, Assistant Principal, DOE, 22 years of service

David Dennis, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Eveliz Vazquez, Customer Information Representative, DOE, 10 years of service

Kerry Ben-Jacob, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Maria Ruscelli, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Maureen Hurley, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Horace Dennis, School Aide, DOE, 24 years of service

Anthony Morgan, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Zabdiel Valera, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Amoura Bryan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Wendy Trudo. Occupational Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Maritza Romero, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Anastasia Christopoulos, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 8 years of service

Sara Coombs-Moreno, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Frances DiProssimo, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Nathalie Charles, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Tara Palladino, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Julia Baly, Principal, DOE, 23 years of service

Brianna Perez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jessica Amadeo-Guzman, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Yvette Griffith, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Angeliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Dawn Klapak, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Elizabeth Placencio, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Michele Garrett, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Ricardo Alexander, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Martha Gold, Physical Therapist, DOE, 19 years of service

James-Edward Germano, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Kristina Burbes, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Chelise Plenty, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 18 years of service

John Sylvester, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Tavia Trusch, Assistant Principal, DOE, 40 years of service

Solimar Velez, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Stella Jack, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Amanda Donovan, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Jessica Nicchio, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Conni Calia, School Psychologist, DOE, 20 years of service

Jennifer Mortensen, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Joseph Columbia, Firefighter, FDNY, 18 years of Service

Bonnie Skala Kiladitis, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Carin Rosado, Paramedic, FDNY, 10 years of service

Lorraine Masciarelli, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Herendra Pereyra, Teacher, DOE, 16 year of service

Matthew Morris, Firefighter, FDNY, 4 years of service

Elizabeth Banone, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Salvatore Maita, Firefighter, FDNY, 16 years of service

Frank Calamanco, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 17 years of service

Melanie Smith, Teacher, DOE, 2 years of service

Sasha Delgado, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Mitchum Greene, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Angeles De La Rosa, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Dianne Baker Pacius, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Kelly Dixon, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sean Fitzgerald, Lieutenant, FDNY, 17 years of service

Curtis Cutler, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 7 years of service

Maria Vicari, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Maria Isabel Ramirez, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Eve Shire, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Corrine Lynch, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Jean Jean, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Lisa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 11 years of service

Alissa Simo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 3 years of service

Ricardo Ruiz Jr., Custodian, NYPD, 14 years of service

Rita Flores, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Stacy Ulahel, School Secretary, DOE, 11 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Dorca Iris Genao, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 8 years of service

Toniann Miraglia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Brian Smith, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Patricia Buccellato, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 3 years of service

Jude Pierre, Firefighter, FDNY, 8 years of service

Paul Schweit, Firefighter, FDNY, 10 years of service

Anthony Figueroa, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 8 yrs of service

Joseph Starna, Firefighter, FDNY, 5 years of service

Yaditza Rodriguez, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Russell Piazza, Sanitation Worker, DSNY, 16 years of service

Josephine Mazzara, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Lisa Medina, Teacher, DOE, 16 years of service

Stephen Jones, Court Officer, NYS Unified Courts System, 6 years of service

Carolyn Grimando, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Paige Gepes, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Ramona Sav Nolan, Teacher, DOE, 10 years of service

Francine Benitez, School Secretary, DOE, 12 years of service

Crystal Salas, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Damaris Monserrate, Educational Assistant, DOE, 10 years of service

Steven Stone, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 30 years of service

Laura Salamone, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Ayellet Moas, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

James Hoffman, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Alexandria Ziraschi, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Ayse Ustares, Social Worker, DOE, 21 years of service

Bonnie Tortora, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Angela Velez, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 19 years of service

Joseph DePaola, Firefighter, FDNY, 19 years of service

Maria Haralampopoulos, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Caroline Romero, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Maria Arcodia, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Patricia Catoire, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Travis Carter, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maria Wohlers, Kitchen School Lunch Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Brian MacConnell, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Adrianne Urzia, Paraprofessional, DOE, 17 years of service

Jamie Hawley, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 25 years of service

Michellene Barrett, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Joelle McCartney, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Lauren Toscano, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Tiffany Vesterman, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Christina Roeder, Teacher, DOE, 7 years of service

Latanya Collins, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Catherine Morgan-Velez, Senior Court Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Tatiana Bonilla, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Kennia Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Lorraine Rodriguez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Jennifer Mason, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Terry Audate, Social Worker, DOE, 10 years of service

Frank Beghin, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Chalanda Walker, Literacy Coach, DOE, 14 years of service

Natasha Henry, Teacher, DOE, 13 years of service

Krista O'Dea, Rescue Paramedic, FDNY, 17 years of service

Barbara Presvelis, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Kevin Thayne, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Christine O’Reilly, Teacher, DOE, 22 years of service

Sarah Wiesel, Speech and Language Pathologist, DOE, 14 years of service

Stephanie Dailey, Paraprofessional, DOE, 23 years of service

Michael Dailey, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Stella Mitchell-Porto, Assistant Principal, DOE, 30 years of service

Michelle Manno, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 5 years of service

Diane Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Michelle Hyatt, Teacher, DOE, 1 year of service

Jacqueline Brown Mayo, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 18 years of service

Kevin Magee, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Maria Mantilla, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 6 years of service

Mariana Argyros, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Christine Gross, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Rosangel and Alex Perez, Podcasters, Indie Media Arts & Entertainment, 13 years of service

Jessica Csepku, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Briana Moskowitz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 10 years of service

Adrienne Asencio, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 10 years of service

Maria Bookas, School Counselor, DOE, 18 years of service

Victoria Russo, Teacher, DOE, 23 years of service

AnaMarie Medina, Teacher, DOE, 27 years of service

Christine Arce, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Lucille Cravotta, Senior Court Reporter, NYS Supreme Court, 22 years of service

Felicia Hagan, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Stephanie DiCapua, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Meredith Pratt, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 19 years of service

Paula Smith, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Ivone Angola, Teacher Assistant, DOE, 4 years of service

Deborah Santiago, Payroll Secretary, DOE, 13 years of service

Melomy Johnson, Paraprofessional, DOE, 4 years of service

Monica Martin, School Nurse, DOE, 10 years of service

Karen Bianchi, Court Reporter, NYS Unified Court System, 9 years of service

Rosemary Davis, Paraprofessional, DOE, 15 years of service

Remo Dello Loio, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Ora Burke, Teacher, DOE, 5 years of service

Leah Kukla, Teacher, DOE, 15 years of service

Stella Finchum, Teacher, DOE, 26 years of service

Dina Montaine, Teacher, DOE, 20 years of service

Sylvia Valentin, Teacher, DOE, 24 years of service

Yenni Morgan, Clinical Assistant, Stony Brook Medicine, 2 years of service

Nery Morales, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of services

Paulina Makis, School Aide, DOE, 7 years of service

Paul Argento, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 15 years of service

Michelle Alleyne, Sergeant Public Safety, CUNY, 24 years of service

Nancy Wallace, Licensed Practical Nurse, Sunrise Assisted Living, 24 years of service

Chaim Gertman, Computer Service Technician, DOE, 22 years of service

Luz Cruz, Paraprofessional, DOE, 25 years of service

Caroline D’Ambrosio, Registered Nurse, Flushing Hospital Medical Center, 4 years of service

Betsaida Valez, Paraprofessional, DOE, 14 years of service

Cassandra Ynocencio, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Monephia Thompson, Clerical Worker, DOE, 3 years of service

Jack Wei Lin, Emergency Medical Technician, FDNY, 14 years of service

Rachel Hodge, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Angela Morley, School Aide, DOE, 6 years of service

Joanie Giammarino, Speech and Language Therapist, DOE, 15 years of service

Ekaterina Udina, Teacher, DOE, 14 years of service

Donna Noyce, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 16 years of service

Oscar Bravo, Teacher, DOE, 12 years of service

Lisa Schumacher, Empathy Trainer, NYC HHC, 8 years of service

Steven Clifford, Steamfitter, NYC DOC, 8 years of service

Kristina Bako, Clerical Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Jennifer LaBarbera, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Ageliki Heliotis, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Daniel Graham, Teacher, DOE, 9 years of service

Alexandra Kalaitzidis, Teacher, DOE, 3 years of service

Jaime Gibbs, Inpatient Medical Coder, Northwell Health, 3 years of service

Marc Robinson, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Cynthia Arvelo, Registered Nurse, NYCHHC, 9 years of service

Roxalana Jordan, Court Assistant, NYS Unified Court System, 6 years of service

Monique Moore, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Louis Luciano, Clinical/Administrator, Epilepsy Foundation, 9 months of service

Veronica Tobjy, Teacher, DOE, 17 years of service

Adam Waldman, Business Analyst, JP Morgan, 12 years of service

Carlos Cabezas, Health Navigator, Urban Health Plan, 9 years of service

Orline Borno, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Leticia Edghill, Teacher, DOE, 18 years of service

Chris Kalaitzidis, Food Service Worker, DOE, 17 years of service

Patricia DeCarlo, Teacher, DOE, 19 years of service

Arthur Roldan, Police Officer, NYPD, 19 years of service

Linda Jean-Louis, Supervisor Level I, NYCHRA, 21 years of service

Gisele Rentas, Administration Coordinator, Good Shepherd Services, 2 years of service

Donna Marti, Direct Support Professional, Help On The Way, 3 years of service

Katherine Wynn, Associate Director of Client Engagement, DentaQuest, 6 years of service

Kensha Casimir, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Israel Marti Jr., Science Lab Worker, GoodTemps, 1 year of service

Shawn Olivo, Censored Musician, Self-Employed, 10 years of service

David Burgos, Police Officer, NYPD, 16 years of service

Emilio Edwards, Teacher, DOE, 34 years of service

Sharlene Jackson, Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Private Practice, 14 years of service

Aqila Norris, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Maryann Massaci, Nurse Practitioner, St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, 10 years of service

Anna Vailas, Teacher, DOE, 20 Years of service

Dion Powell, Consultant, IAMA CleinBuerger, 2 years of service

Melissa Trama, Guidance Counselor, DOE, 10 years of service

Barbara Coakley, School Aide, DOE, 33 years of service

Maria Cardona, Occupational Therapist, DOE, 17 years of service

Joy Amanda: all rights reserved, without prejudice, Paraprofessional, DOE, 8 years of service

Michael Benzinger, Police Officer, NYPD, 20 years of service

Jeremy Ramos, Detective, NYPD, 16 years of service

Eridania Rodriguez, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Edmund Lee, NYC’s #1 Street Activist, DJelf7, 30 years of service

Andrea Tichio, Teacher, DOE, 28 years of service

Johanna Ulloa, Teacher, DOE, 21 years of service

Marianna Ciaccia-Liss, Teacher, DOE, 25 years of service

Marlon Bethel, Detective, NYPD, 15 years of service

RoseAnna Silvestri-Incantalupo, Paraprofessional, DOE, 6 years of service

Dennis Harrison, Police Officer, NYPD, 15 years of service

Dahlia Mendoza, Teacher, DOE, 29 years of service

Andra Telesford, Registered Nurse, Horizon Healthcare, 5 years of service

Rafael Adrian Toro, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Kathleen Wallace, Esthetician, Wave Wellness, 19 years of service

Alejandra Casado, Teacher, DOE, 4 years of service

Cely Decolongon, Sergeant, NYPD, 19 years of service

Victor Gomez, Deputy Chief Clerk, NYS Unified Court System, 23 years of service

Maria Forgione, School Secretary, DOE, 17 years of service

Joseph Forgione, Superintendent, SDNY, 22 years of service

Erin Maccheroni, Teacher, DOE, 11 years of service

Ivan Santana, Proofreader, Davis Polk, 2 years of service

Olivia Vosilla, Teacher, DOE, 8 years of service

Amanda Tulier, Registered Nurse, Mount Sinai/St. Luke’s Hospital, 9 years of service

Brittany Velazquez, Assistant Principal, DOE, 10 years of service

Tayler Thompson, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 8 years of service

Angelo Petraglia, Senior Threat Analyst, DOITT/NYC Cyber Command, 5 years of service

Craig Smith, Bus Operator, MTA, 31 years of service

John Olley, Communications Technician, AT&T, 3 years of service

Nicoletta Masullo, Teacher, DOE, 6 years of service

Noelle Florio, Teacher, William Floyd Union Free School District, 22 years of service

Howard Bellingham, Court Officer, NYS Unified Court System, 17 years of service

and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here

Cc: JD Vance, Vice President of the United States

Pam Bondi, United States Attorney General

Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., United States Secretary of Health and Human Services

Thomas Homan, Border Czar, United States Department of Homeland Security

New York Teachers for Choice

Bravest for Choice

Educators for Freedom

Cops 4 Freedom

Strongest for Freedom

Finest Unfiltered

Medical Professionals for Informed Consent

Court Workers for Choice

Respectfully written and submitted upon consent from the above-named workers by:

Aura Moody

Diane Pagen