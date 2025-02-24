Over 400 Fired Unvaxxed NYC Workers Write New Letter to Trump, Vance and Bondi
NY, NY – New York Workers for Choice has sent a letter to President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and United States Attorney General Pam Bondi this weekend asking for assistance from the federal government to address and resolve the ongoing situation with unvaccinated NYC workers terminated without due process during COVID measures. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Kash Patel and Tom Homan were cc'd on the letter as well. These workers reached out to Trump in November just before he was President and received a response from the Trump's Office in December of 2024.
With all the discussions surrounding DOGE and cuts to federal jobs, the issue of workers fired over vaccine mandates is receiving renewed attention. Congressman Eli Crane received over 20 million views on X yesterday with a post that simply stated;
Where was the “firing people is wrong” crowd during the era of vaccine mandates?
Thousands of City workers who declined a COVID shot have not been reinstated nor afforded compensation despite this month marking two years since the City “vaccine mandate” was ended. In the letter, New York Workers for Choice calls on President Trump to intervene, as he did with US military members on January 27, 2025, to provide reinstatement and compensation commensurate with what was done for those military members who also refused the COVID vaccine and were discharged in retaliation for their beliefs.
New York Workers for Choice explains that local authorities including Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul continue to ignore calls for reinstatement despite the fact that the terminations have caused critical staff shortages at all City agencies and a brain drain of over 50,000 years of combined work experience, and therefore a federal intervention is needed.
***
New York Workers for Choice
Email: nyteachersforchoice@gmail.com
February 22, 2025
Mr. Donald John Trump
President of the United States of America
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20500
Dear President Trump:
This is a follow up to the letter that hundreds of unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers and private business owners sent to President-Elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-Elect JD Vance on November 20, 2024 asking to intervene on our behalf as we are seeking the commensurate reinstatement and compensation that were afforded to the similarly-situated United States military members via your Executive Order issued on January 27, 2025. The Office of President-Elect Donald J. Trump acknowledged receipt of our letter on November 26, 2024. The response states that you would keep our letter on file to refer to the appropriate federal agency for possible assistance after you officially took office.
As background information, February 11, 2025, marked three years since New York City Mayor Eric Adams unlawfully terminated thousands of unvaccinated public employees, including but not limited to firefighters, police officers, teachers, social workers, sanitation workers, correction workers, members of the judiciary, medical doctors, nurses and other employees from all branches of government for non-compliance with an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate that was never voted on by any legislative body, nor ratified by the union membership via the proper collective bargaining process. Other employees were coerced into early retirement with a financial penalty, waived their labor rights, resigned or returned to work losing seniority and without backpay. Others were forced to accept demotions, were denied promotions or lost job opportunities. In what can be considered an outright disregard of the law, many workers were not served with a final notice of leave without pay, a charge, or a notice of termination prior to separation from their employment. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio, his then Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi, Mayoral Expert Advisor Jay Varma, Mayor Eric Adams and his then Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul and her then Health Commissioner Mary Bassett are only a few of the political leaders and health bureaucrats who violated our constitutional and labor rights, as well as destroyed the New York workforce and businesses. Sadly, union leaders embraced the vaccine mandate and cooperated in removing employees without due process.
For the past three years, our wages have been illegally withheld, leading to loss of income, loss of property, loss of medical insurance, denial of unemployment insurance, poverty, emotional distress and family discord. Many of us have gone from having a good income with a plan for retirement to living hand to mouth, losing our homes and other assets, having to move in with family and friends or car-camping, and even move to other states and countries. Others have been foreclosed upon, or ended up in the shelter and welfare systems. At least one committed suicide.
The City of New York not only terminated municipal workers, but poured salt on the wounds and engaged in differential treatment when on March 24, 2022, Mayor Eric Adams lifted the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for "high-earning athletes and performers", remarking that they “were important to the City’s economy.” To add insult to injury, on September 20, 2022, Mayor Adams announced the ending of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private sector workers but not for the public sector. It is pertinent to highlight that among the fired public sector employees, NYC Department of Education (DOE) workers were unfairly targeted and blacklisted by the placement of a "Problem Code" in their personnel files and having their fingerprints sent with a flag to the FBI and New York Crime Justice Services, hindering their ability to find work and besmirching their reputations. On June 23, 2023, nine Republican members of the New York delegation, led by Congressman Nick Langworthy, stepped in and sent a letter to then NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks inquiring into the reasons behind these damaging problem codes. On December 2, 2024, they sent another letter to NYC Schools Chancellor Melissa Áviles-Ramos regarding the problem codes. However, they have not responded or addressed this issue.
Contrary to their recent misleading pretensions, Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have publicly shown compassion and pledged to protect the illegal aliens, whereas they have wrongfully mass-fired thousands of unvaccinated New York workers and destroyed private businesses with their draconian COVID-19 policies. Evidently, they have prioritized illegal immigrants over Americans by allowing them to gain employment and government entitlements at the taxpayers’ expense. For instance, on August 7, 2022, Mayor Adams warmly welcomed illegal migrants at the Port Authority Bus Terminal as they arrived from Texas, remarking that “our role here in this city is to provide shelter, education, food services, all of those services that are important. This is what we’ve always done, and this is what we’re going to continue to do.” On August 31, 2023, Mayor Adams advocated for illegal immigrants to be granted expedited work permits, because working is a “HUMAN RIGHT,” as per his own words. In 2023 and 2024 alone, Mayor Adams spent at least $4.8 billion of the people's money on migrant housing and services. On February 17, 2023, Governor Hochul announced that there were thousands of government jobs available in New York, but she ignored the fact that there were fired New Yorkers ready and willing to work. On October 2, 2023, Governor Hochul announced that 18,000 state jobs would be made available for illegal migrants. On February 1, 2024, Governor Hochul said that she wanted to "fast-track" new migrants for those jobs.
Many fired New York workers have taken legal actions against the State and City of New York, their unions and other parties involved in the hope of correcting the irreparable harm. In several cases, the courts have ruled in favor of the unvaccinated, but relief has yet to be awarded to them because Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have ignored the hearing outcomes and appealed the decisions at the taxpayers’ expense. In fact, according to available records, in September 2023, Mayor Adams hired thirty-two additional attorneys to challenge the lawsuits filed by the fired workers at a taxpayer cost of approximately $5,000,000.00 a year.
Based on what has transpired and bearing in mind that public officers, including elected officials from all three branches of government, take an oath of fidelity to the Constitution or office they represent and that they are legally obligated to uphold the law on behalf of We The People as it pertains to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, we have contacted lawmakers at the city, state and federal levels, calling for the reinstatement of the unlawfully terminated or displaced New York workers and business owners. We have also requested to participate at congressional hearings, hoping our grievances can be heard and resolved. Unfortunately, our cries for help have fallen on deaf ears at all levels of government.
While the damage done to New York with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the forced leaves and firings that Mayor Eric Adams and other politicians have carried out, as well as our efforts to exhaust administrative remedies are too extensive to list here, they are described in more detail in the following: letter to the NYC Council from New Yorkers for Choice dated December 18, 2024; letter to the NYS Legislature from New York Workers for Choice dated December 30, 2024; letter to the US Congress Leadership from New Yorkers for Choice dated January 16, 2025; letter to the House Oversight Committee from New Yorkers for Choice dated February 11, 2025. Unfortunately, we have not received an official response to our letters. Given these circumstances, it is imperative that the Trump administration intervene as a matter of justice. You should consider using the power of the purse to help the unvaccinated workers get reinstated and the businesses restored, the same way you have ordered states to stop COVD-19 vaccine mandates, DEI, transgenderism and congestion pricing, among other Executive Orders.
Despite the intentional infliction of emotional distress and financial hurdles unvaccinated New York workers and business owners are faced with at the hands of the perpetrators, we remain resolute in our pursuit of equal justice, which must be ensured by the government. As per the phrase inscribed on the architrave above the columns at the main entrance to the United States Supreme Court building, we demand “Equal Justice Under Law.” In God We Trust!
We are looking forward to your intervention on our urgent appeal to you as the leader of this great nation, a true patriot who wants to Make America Powerful, Safe, Proud, Healthy and Great Again. A meeting with a small group of unlawfully fired or displaced workers and business owners is greatly appreciated. Please respond that you have received this letter.
Respectfully,
and many thousands more New York workers too numerous to list here
Cc: JD Vance, Vice President of the United States
Pam Bondi, United States Attorney General
Kash Patel, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., United States Secretary of Health and Human Services
Thomas Homan, Border Czar, United States Department of Homeland Security
We are staying strong, though the road has been long and slow. “The cost of freedom is always high, but Americans have always paid it. And one path we shall never choose, and that is the path of surrender, or submission.” --- John F. Kennedy
