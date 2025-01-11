Jim Walden is a prominent private attorney who is running for Mayor of New York City. He has just become the first candidate seeking the City’s highest office to call for fired unvaccinated workers to be reinstated with backpay, and an apology.

Walden reached out to leaders in the NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE movement, asked for our suggestions, and took much of our advice on the statement he prepared.

You can read Walden’s statement here: https://x.com/JohnDMacari/status/1876047644654768290

His statement should serve as the standard that everyone seeking office in NYC should work from. If Curtis Sliwa announces he is running for Mayor, I hope he will have a similar statement and look forward to reading it.

Walden went on retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari’s podcast The Finest Unfiltered for a long-form discussion about his bid for mayor. The interview was over 2 hours long, and is linked at the top of this post. Walden spoke about many issues, including the censorship he has experienced from Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter) allegedly over lawsuits Walden had filed surrounding Saudi Arabia. Walden is currently suing Musk and X over this.

Learn more about Walden at his website JimForNYC.com

Follow Walden on X here: JimForNYC

