Aura Moody with Soraya and Kevin lobbying for the LET US WORK A ct in Albany, NY on May 14, 2025

Please donate to TEACHERS FOR CHOICE and AUTISM ACTION NETWORK so we can continue our efforts in Albany, NY as well as in DC and across the country:

DONATE

After rallying with 200 medical freedom fighters, fired unvaccinated NYC workers walked the halls of Albany on May 14 in support of the LET US WORK Act. If this bill became law, it would require reinstatement of fired unvaccinated NYC workers who lost their jobs over the COVID shot mandate. It would also end all legal waivers the city is requiring some workers to sign before allowing them to return to work.

The bill (A3686 and S7207) is sponsored by Jaime Williams in the Assembly and Andrew Lanza in the Senate. Assemblywoman Williams (pictured below) was kind enough to come speak at our rally and discuss the work she has been doing to try and move the bill forward.

Jaime Williams speaking at our rally about the LET US WORK Act

Aura Moody led over a dozen workers throughout the Capitol and Legislative Office Building (LOB) in Albany with a letter signed by over 600 New Yorkers who were fired or lost their businesses due to COVID mandates. This was a follow-up to a letter originally sent back in December of 2024 which at that time had 300 signators:

Over 300 Unvaccinated NYC Workers Send Letter to Lawmakers in Albany, NY Michael Kane · December 31, 2024 Right as Medical Freedom fighters are planning to head to Albany, NY on January 14, 300 unvaccinated NYC workers who were fired or displaced from their jobs call on Albany leadership to pass the Let Us Work bill sponsored by Jaime Williams. This bill calls for unvaxxed NYC workers to be reinstated to … Read full story



You can find the new letter at the end of this post, downloadable in pdf format.

As workers lobbied through the hallways both elected officials and staffers thanked them for their efforts. Stories were shared about COVID vaccine injury and job loss experienced by elected officials, staffers, as well as their friends and family members. One Democratic Chief of Staff told me I was “lucky” that I did not get any COVID shots even though it meant I lost my job. He told me he received only one COVID shot, and regretted it.

Bravest for Choice and NYC workers lobbying the halls and offices in the LOB

Bravest for Choice firefighters in the Capitol building in Albany, NY

HELP US GET THE “LET US WORK” ACT PASSED INTO LAW! COMPLETE THIS ACTION ALERT:

Aura Moody lobbying in Albany, NY

Bus from Long Island and NYC arrived to lobby in Albany with many fired unvaccinated workers