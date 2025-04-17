TAKE ACTION for Fired Unvaccinated Workers in NYC - LET US WORK Act!
Plus join our ZOOM tonight, 8pm to discuss this Act, reinstating the religious exemption to vaccination, as well as our MAY 14 Rally in Albany, NY
TAKE ACTION!
Call and email your Senator and Assemblyperson in Albany telling them to support the Let Us Work Act https://www.votervoice.net/BroadcastLinks/nO-9UUbFhyYZLyQxXioXwQ
Register for our Zoom happening tonight (April 17, 8pm)
Register here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/VlfEe-4dQe6hVavd7qOC5A
Get info for our May 14 Rally here:
Sponsors for our May 14 Rally include Children’s Health Defense, Autism Action Network, and Teachers for Choice.