We are headed back to Albany on May 14 to restore and reclaim our rights to medical freedom in New York!

Join Naomi Wolf, Mary Holland, John Gilmore, Bobbie Anne Cox, Michael Kane, Sujata Gibson and many more in our mission to restore medical freedom in our state.

We will be supporting the Human Rights Agenda (see below) to rehire fired unvaccinated NYC workers, bring back the religious exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school, protect the rights of medically fragile children to access an education, restore our right to sue for vaccine injuries, and protect parental rights.

We are also opposing the bizarrely named “RFK JR Act,” which seeks to make the adult vaccine database mandatory throughout the state of New York.

Save the date, and stay tuned to TEACHERS FOR CHOICE for all updates:

***