Has Senator Andrew Gounardes been friend or foe?

I met with my local Republican Senator, Steve Rhoads. He said we are outnumbered in Albany. He said “do you know how to eat an elephant?” I said “nope”. He said “one bite at a time”. That was his answer for why things take so long to get done. Well they don’t seem to take so long IMO when the Dems are pushing for a certain bill to be introduced such as the Health and Safety student act which is the sex Ed bill for K-12 students. They have aLOT of support and from both sides. It’s an appalling bill. And Dinowitz Hoylman and Paulin are just a few of the progressives who introduce all these bills against medical freedom and parental rights!

