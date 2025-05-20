Please support Bill A3860 / S686, the EDUCATION FOR ALL ACT in Albany, NY. If you live in NY please complete the following action alert in support of this critical bill:

NOTE TO REPORTERS: The parents of the children referenced in this report are willing to talk to press. Please email me and I can get you in touch with them (email info below).

Above is a picture of Angelo who has Down syndrome and was attending school in NYC. He faces significant health challenges as a result of his childhood vaccinations and developed a multitude of autoimmune diseases including Arthritis, Uveitis, and Alopecia Totalis, which has caused his hair to completely fall out. Currently, Angelo is managing a total of seven autoimmune conditions that necessitate monthly infusions, injections, and various prescription medications. Angelo has also lost significant vision due to a history of chronic Uveitis.

In August of 2024 before the start of school, Angelo's doctor submitted the required paperwork for a medical exemption from receiving two vaccines. His school submitted that medical exemption directly to the NYC Department of Health where it was promptly denied. Angelo's doctor submitted two additional medical exemptions which were also denied by physicians at the NYC Department of Health, all of whom have never met Angelo nor provided medical care for him in any capacity.

Angelo is a student with a developmental disability. He is now unable to access his education as well as his school-based support services including Speech therapy, Occupational therapy and Physical therapy.

This is the cruelty medically fragile kids and their families face in New York. Doctors, schools, principals, even gym teachers can be empowered to deny medical exemptions to students they never even have to meet. This must change now!

Sarah Doe

Sarah Doe is a 16-year-old girl from Long Island who is fully vaccinated except for just one vaccine she is missing, her very last HEP-B shot. She has had seven doctors tell her she cannot get that last vaccine because she will be injured, or worse.

However the school district doctor - Dr. Donatelli - has denied all seven valid medical exemptions presented by her doctors even though he has never met her and has refused to speak with her parents.

You can watch Sarah speaking in Albany, NY, lobbying for the EDUCATION FOR ALL ACT at a rally in support of the bill here: https://x.com/cafecitobreak/status/1923347200878277108

Recently Injured Child

And yet another young girl we will call “Nancy Doe” had her longstanding medical exemption arbitrarily withdrawn by her school in New York. Nancy’s doctors warned that vaccination could result in the auto-immune disorders that were the original reason for granting the medical exemption. Feeling forced into a corner, her parents decided to vaccinate Nancy as the school had ordered so she would not be removed from her classes. Tragically, just as the doctors had warned, her autoimmune disorders recurred necessitating knee surgery just last week.

To end this state-sponsored attack on medically fragile children, please call your elected officials in Albany, NY and tell them to pass the EDUCATION FOR ALL ACT!

Religious Exemption to Vaccination?

Back in 2019 the religious exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school was repealed in New York. At that time the sponsor of the repeal bill, Jeff Dinowitz, stated on the floor of the Assembly repealing the religious exemption was for “Protecting of course not only the people who are vaccinated, but also the young children who can’t be vaccinated for medical reasons.” Many other New York elected officials can be seen making similar statement in the following video:

However today, these same New York lawmakers are allowing the very medically fragile children they claimed they wanted to protect to be targeted and denied an education. This nightmare must be stopped!

Also please contact the lawmakers who sponsor the bill - NY State Senator Monica Martinez and NY Assemblywoman Jaime Williams

We also recommend contacting Governor Kathy Hochul’s office as well.