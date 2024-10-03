Fantastic to interview my friend and ally Tramell Thompson once again on CHD TV. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a conversation like this. Tramell is NYC’s transit & labor leader, former senior advisor to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign, and is currently a co-host on Math Hoffa’s My Expert Opinion which is the #1 rated urban podcast in NYC.

In this interview we discuss Dr. Jay Varma being exposed as a fraud (#VarmaGate), Mayor Eric Adams being indicted on corruption charges, as well as PROPOSAL 1 which we will be having a “VOTE NO Rally” on October 10th in Time Square, 12 noon (more details on the rally coming soon).

Watch the interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/pushback-in-nyc-varmagate-mayor-indicted-prop-1/