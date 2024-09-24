“…Dr. Varma says in his own words on that (undercover) video that there was no difference between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. That there was natural immunity. And why should he be prosecuted? Because this is a declaration to the United States District Court, Eastern District, where it says, ‘I Jay Varma Md. declare that under penalty of perjury the following.” He perjured himself by signing this affidavit. And that alone should make this administration right the wrong, drop their appeals, and get our municipal workers back to work so they can be reinstated and compensated.”

Quote from Councilwoman Joann Ariola on the steps of City Hall, 9-23-24, demanding unvaccinated NYC workers be reinstated and compensated immediately, as well as demanding a full investigation into former NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Jay Varma who was engaged in drug-fueled sex parties while enforcing COVID mandates and lockdowns in the city.

On the steps of City Hall yesterday, famous CBS News reporter Marcia Kramer asked what is the connection between Dr. Varma being a hypocrite regarding the sex parties he attended and the Common Sense Caucus calling for all fired unvaccinated NYC workers to be brought back to their jobs?

Councilwoman Joann Ariola gave the answer quoted above which completely devastated the flimsy notion by Kramer that there was “no connection” between the #VarmaGate scandal and fired unvaccinated workers.

Today retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari published on X (formerly Twitter) portions of an affidavit from October 25, 2021, signed by Varma, underscoring this apparent perjury related to the efficacy of COVID shots. At the press conference another portion of that affidavit was referenced where Varma had said indoor eating was not acceptable because eating was a “high risk” activity.

Were drug-fueled sex parties a “high risk” activity?!?

Not surprisingly, Kramer made no mention of the rally or Dr. Jay Varma when she reported live on CBS News last night. FOX News was also present, but they too did not cover the story.

Only James Ford of PIX11 News covered the press conference, in terms of mainstream media sources. CBS, FOX and others seem to have been at City Hall on an information gathering expedition to see if they could spin our message.

They couldn’t, so they blacked us out!

