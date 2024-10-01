Eric Adams has been indicted on federal corruption charges surrounding his campaign financing. Many have called for the mayor to resign, but Adams says he will not “resign,” rather he will “reign.”

Whether he remains mayor or not, there is no sign that any indictment is looming, nor any investigation is occurring, dealing with Adams highly questionable punishment of unvaccinated NYC workers or the finances that appear linked to these punishments.

Those punishments and finances include:

VACCINE MANDATE CARVE OUT: After receiving at least $1.5 million from Mets owner Steve Cohen to help him get elected as mayor, Eric Adams held a press conference on March 24, 2022, right at Cohen’s Citi Field stadium to announce that only athletes and performers would be allowed to earn a living in NYC without getting the COVID shot. Teachers, firefighters, cops and all working class people would still have to be vaccinated to earn a living. This was blatant pay-to-play corruption and discrimination that had nothing to do with public health. Adams is currently being investigated for illegal campaign contributions. Did the $1.5 million from Cohen influence Adams’ decision to end the mandate for athletes while still discriminating against working class people? Did Adams receive any additional money or “perks” from Cohen, or any others, to encourage him to carve out the vaccine mandate for athletes and performers? MONEY FROM PFIZER: On July 11, 2022 - while the vaccine mandate was in play for working class New Yorkers but gone for rich athletes - Mayor Eric Adams announced Pfizer had provided a $1.5 million grant to the Mayor’s Fund for educational programs in NYC Schools. What was this money precisely used for? Did Pfizer give any other money to the Mayor’s Fund? Did Pfizer give money to any other fund? How much money did Pfizer, or their employees, donate to Mayor Adams campaign or to Super PACs that helped get him elected? Did Pfizer or any of their employees provide any “perks” to Adams at any point in time, such as fancy hotel rooms or upgraded flights? Being that there is currently a federal indictment of Mayor Adams with reliable evidence of such allegations in other situations, these questions surrounding why Adams would maintain a useless vaccine mandate for only some workers deserves to be probed. PROBLEM CODES: Unvaccinated NYC teachers were given a “scarlet letter” known as a “Problem Code” on their files. This code unjustly prevented educators from finding employment even outside of NYC. Last year Congressman Nick Langworthy sent a letter to NYC asking for explanations as to why these teachers were unjustly punished in this fashion. The letter was signed by nine New York congressional representatives. No one from NYC has ever responded. I have testified in front of City Hall twice; first on December 19, 2023, and then on June 24, 2024, asking for an explanation of why these Problem Codes were on our files. I have worked with three City Council members who have spoken directly to members of Eric Adams administration seeking answers to eight critical questions asked by Congress in Langworthy’s letter. No one from the Adams administration has even attempted to give an explanation whatsoever. And the man who heads NYC Schools, David Banks, who recently announced he is about to retire, is now facing allegations that he gave Eric Adams girlfriend a promotion for a no-show job worth over $221,000 a year! FRAUDULENT MANDATE: With the recent exposure of the many lies told by former NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Jay Varma, it has been revealed the original architect of NYC’s vaccine mandates was a compete fraud. Undercover video has revealed that Dr. Varma was 100% aware that vaccine mandates were completely unnecessary due to natural immunity. NYC’s Common Sense Caucus has recently called for all fired unvaccinated NYC workers to be reinstated to their original positions due to these recent revelations, but Adams has publicly refused to pay any attention to this evidence.

Mayor Eric Adams needs to be investigated for all of the above allegations. Unvaccinated NYC workers have lost our jobs, our careers, some have lost homes, gotten divorces, been forced out of the city, out of the state, even out of the country! Alfonso Ventura was a kitchen worker in NYC Schools. He became completely homeless due to the vaccine mandate, and he testified to this in front of City Council.

How many others became homeless from the illegal vaccine mandate in NYC? This insanity needs to end, and if Mayor Adams won’t do the right thing he needs to be held accountable for continuing to punish the innocent victims of this crime - New York’s unvaccinated employees!