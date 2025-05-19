I am very proud that I helped to get my attorney Sujata Gibson on stage at the kick-off event for the newly formed MAHA Institute.

Sujata is a noted New York civil rights attorney with a specialized focus on medical and religious freedom cases. She has been my attorney in both federal and state court actions backed by Children’s Health Defense. First she represented me (among others) in Kane v. de Blasio which is soon to be filing a cert petition with SCOTUS. Then she represented me in DiCapua v. City of New York which was victorious, but NYC has appealed the decision preventing me and 9 other unvaccinated educators from returning to our jobs.

In this 5 minute clip, Sujata gives a fantastic overview of the catastrophic damage COVID shot mandates caused in NYC and precisely where the situation sits today in the courts, as well as what we needs to happen for justice to be obtained in a broad political sense. This clip of Sujata is a must watch for all.

***

The MAHA Institute is a 501c4 non-profit that will be a permanent presence in Washington, DC and beyond. It is the professional policy and advocacy organization for health-conscious and principled Americans in the political middle. They source, engage, and motivate people with the skills and political will to heal the nation. Their goal is to reform the political, regulatory, and legislative environment, and to realign it with the first principles of the United States of America.

MAHA Institute is at work throughout the nation in State Capitols and Washington, DC. Our mission reflects our core belief: Healthy Americans + A Healthy Republic = A Healthy America.