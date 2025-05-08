Great brief interview with Dr. Brian Hooker on fetal cells in the MMR vaccine.
But right after that attorney Sujata Gibson gives a critical update on NYC fired worker lawsuits that includes the following:
BREAKING NEWS: Kane v. de Blasio will be filing a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States!
Sujata discusses nearly half a dozen new lawsuits for fired workers
Updated info on STATUE OF LIMITATIONS - critical for every unvaccianted NYC worker who is not a named plaintiff in any lawsuit.
Make sure to watch all of this one: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fetal-cells-in-vaccines--ny-legal-update--the-peoples-study/
***