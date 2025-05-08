Great brief interview with Dr. Brian Hooker on fetal cells in the MMR vaccine.

But right after that attorney Sujata Gibson gives a critical update on NYC fired worker lawsuits that includes the following:

BREAKING NEWS : Kane v. de Blasio will be filing a petition for a writ of certiorari with the Supreme Court of the United States!

Sujata discusses nearly half a dozen new lawsuits for fired workers

Updated info on STATUE OF LIMITATIONS - critical for every unvaccianted NYC worker who is not a named plaintiff in any lawsuit.

Make sure to watch all of this one: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/fetal-cells-in-vaccines--ny-legal-update--the-peoples-study/

And don't forget our MAY 14 RALLY IN ALBANY, NY!