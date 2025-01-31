Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network organized nearly 100 New Yorkers who went to the Capitol in Washington DC to support Robert F. Kennedy Jr. becoming the next Secretary of Health and Humans Services (HHS). Kennedy’s confirmation hearings were held in Washington this week.

It was fantastic!

Just arriving in Washington, DC

John Gilmore of Autism Action Network brought organic apples for everyone on the bus

MAHA at the CAPITOL!

Over 1,000 Kennedy supporters in total flooded the Capitol. Senate staffers said they’ve never seen anything like it for a confirmation hearing. The hearing needed to be moved to a larger room to accommodate more people. They had to provide two overflow rooms and still the hallways were flooded with hundreds of us!

It was absolutely critical to show DC, America, and the world that Bobby Kennedy has overwhelming support, and we did just that. Kennedy himself during his testimony referenced the packed hallways filled with people supporting his nomination.

Kennedy supporters in the hallways of Washington, DC

Kennedy MAHA supporters from NY

Almost all of our folks were decked out in MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN (MAHA) shirts and hats that were provided by American Values. One of our shirts showed up in a USA TODAY report (screenshot below)

John Gilmore and Michael Kane in Washington, DC

Teachers for Choice and Autism Action Network are headed by Michael Kane and John Gilmore. In 2025, we have partnered to fight for Medical Freedom in Albany NY, in NYC, in Washington DC, and across America!

But we can’t do it without your support. If you appreciate our work, please consider donating what you can because we can’t do this without you!

Special thanks to American Values Pac, who sponsored the two buses that brought people from Upstate New York, Long Island, Bronx, Brooklyn and Queens to this historic day at our nations Capitol. For more information on them visit AVPAC.us