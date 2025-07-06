National conservative voices like Charlie Kirk, Bill Ackman and Benny Johnson are calling for the Republican nominee for NYC Mayor Curtis Sliwa to drop out of the race and endorse Eric Adams. This narrative, which some are branding as “MAKE ADAMS GREAT AGAIN” will cause the GOP to lose the midterm elections in 2026 if Adams does not reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers.

Many people believe fired unvaxxed NYC workers already got our jobs back, but that is FAKE NEWS. We have not. Eric Adams continues to fight us tooth and nail even after we have had multiple court victories. Adams keeps appealing, which has kept us out of work for 4 years now.

This is why Curtis Sliwa has pledged to give us our jobs back with back pay on day one of becoming mayor. See his promise to us here:

In 2023 & 2024 I worked as a political consultant for American Values 2024 (now The MAHA Pac) and one of the major efforts I headed was a Get Out The Vote (GOTV) campaign in Pennsylvania. Everyone knows PA is a critical swing state. We teamed up with Mighty American Strike Force (MASF) getting hundreds of MAHA volunteers into Bucks and Allegheny Counties. We helped to flip Bucks County from blue to red for the first time since 1988.

Liam Sturgess reported about this effort for The MAHA Report back on October 25, 2024. He wrote:

…the initial October 13 (GOTV) training session drew around 150 attendees, with double that number requesting more information. An additional hundred reached out in the days that preceded the group’s first outing in Bucks County last weekend. “There is an excitement among these people who have given blood for Bobby, and are thirsty for more,”

Read Surgess’ full report on the GOTV effort here:

Many of those people we trained were fired unvaccinated NYC workers. This base from New York was fired up at that time from the energy of Bobby Kennedy and Donald Trump teaming up. These people absolutely despise Joe Biden and Eric Adams - both of whom are guilty of robbing us of our jobs, our retirement, and our dignity.

Remember, Adams bragged he was the “Biden of Brooklyn.”

Thousands and thousands of New York City families have been destroyed over the vaccine mandate. People have lost houses, apartments, families separated, marriages ruined and much worse. We know of 3 men made homeless for getting fired for not getting the shot as well as one suicide.

Make Adams Great Again?

If national conservatives want to now elevate Eric Adams in the race for NYC mayor there is no way it will work unless Adams reinstates and compensates fired unvaccinated workers.

But even worse, this is set to destroy the midterm elections for Republicans!

It appears Trump and his sons support Eric Adams remaining the mayor of NYC. If the Trumps give Adams support (overtly or covertly) without getting a MAHA concession from Adams to reinstate and compensate fired unvaccinated workers, none of these people will show up to help the GOP during the 2026 GOTV effort needed for 5 New York seats and 1 New Jersey seat in the House. These 6 seats are all in play and very easily could decide who controls the House in 2027. 2 of these seats are on Long Island where many fired unvaccinated workers live.

If Republicans lose the House, Trump will be impeached, MAGA will be derailed and the MAHA agenda is over

The optics of “MAKE ADAMS GREAT AGAIN” are very bad for conservatives in New York and it is going to destroy any energy we had in 2024 for GOTV efforts. Historically, a newly elected president typically loses one of the legislative Houses in the midterm elections. Trump already has historical precedent against him. New York and our base of MAHA/fired-worker activists are critical for keeping the Republican majority in the 2026 elections.

Since Trump has been elected, nothing has happened to help fired unvaccinated workers despite us sending nearly a dozen letters to Trump’s administration. I do want to acknowledge AAG Harmeet Dhillon who heads the Civil Rights Division of DOJ under AG Pam Bondi. AAG Dhillon is doing phenomenal work fighting to restore and compensate people across America whose rights were violated by unconstitutional vaccine mandates. Hopefully we will see the Civil Rights Division of DOJ intervene in issues impacting fired unvaccinated workers in NYC (…hopefully).

President Trump did start the process to reinstate unvaccinated military members and that is fantastic. However, nothing has happened for the unvaxxed workers in New York. Nothing at all, and this is a problem for a GOP that needs energized MAHA volunteers for the 2026 midterms; and those elections will be here in the blink of an eye.

#ReinstateAndCompensate

#LetUsWork!!!

