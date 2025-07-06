Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Smiley1's avatar
Smiley1
3h

It’s ridiculous none of you have been reinstated with back pay. Your post is absolutely correct, MAHA is the reason the GOP was successful in 2024 and they need that momentum and support to keep a majority in 2026. Have you reached out to the conservative influencers and podcasters to share this concern regarding the GOP putting their support behind Adams?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
3hEdited

This entire political theater is all so twisted and unsure, that I'd ask one, would the great Elon Musky support you and give you back your teachers job??? His plans are big:

https://expose-news.com/2025/07/06/musks-america-party-is-here-what-happens-next/

And then Bobby could switch one more time and join you all.., in a new party??? Trump to this day is pushing the lethal gene therapies, supports every single technocracy which connects to it enslaving humanity, he didn't apologize to a single family who lost members due to the genetic manipulations, or say a single word to those crippled for the rest of their lives after these shots, or reinstate normal living conditions for those, like you all, who sad NO and do not do any killings professionally (military...). Remember, this all is OK with 'maga'... This can't continue like that, knowing that the shots are bioweapons with thousands of side effects, the no 1: 1p36 gene deletion, which can only happen with GENE THERAPY, making the covid19 jabbing crimes the biggest in human history, thus the lies about 'vaccines' need to stop too!

Anyway, I hate politics, have no clue about it, and you Michael are my teacher here, so continue fighting!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture