Congratulations to Phil Wong who won the Democratic Primary election for City Council in Queens, District 30. He is now the official Democratic nominee for the general election coming up in November. Teachers for Choice is honored and proud to have endorsed him in this race.

This now means both the Democrat and Republican running in Queens District 30 are solid candidates who both support reinstating and compensating fired unvaccinated NYC workers. The Republican is Alicia Vaichunas who also fully supports fired unvaccinated workers. Both Phil and Alicia are staffers in Bob Holden’s office. Holden currently holds the District 30 City Council seat. He is not running for reelection because he has been term limited out of his seat

Teachers for Choice is extremely happy to have 2 solid candidates in both parties!



Read our original endorsement of Phil here: