Where we Meet

On January 14 we will have an INDOOR RALLY in the Northern Concourse at 10am in Empire Plaza (circled in yellow). The easiest way to enter is through the Robert Abrams Building on State St., however there are multiple entrances into Empire State Plaza.

Bring your signs and banners but they should not be on sticks as when we go to enter the Capitol and Legislative Office Building (LOB) after our rally, security will not allow any sticks in. To get a larger, better picture of the above layout download the following PDF:

Click to access empire-state-plaza-concourse-and-plaza-level-maps_0.pdf

SEATS STILL AVAILABLE ON BUSES!

Email me to reserve your seat on the bus - [TeachersforChoice@Substack.com]

We have a Long Island bus and an NYC bus. Buses stop in Suffolk County, Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn, Manhattan and the Bronx. Get all details at the following link:

Meet Your Representatives

Everyone should reach out to your State Senator and Assembly Member, and ask them to meet with you on January 14. Even if you can’t schedule a meeting with them, you still want to find them and their office. If you can’t find them, at least find one of their staff members.

Please write a letter for them telling them what you think of the legislation (listed below). You don’t need to be an expert - just tell them your story. How does this impact you? Did you lose your job over COVID shot mandates? Did your kid get kicked out of school? Did you or someone in your family get injured by a vaccine?

After you write your letter, print at least 7 copies of the letter with your name and address on it to drop off for your representatives as well as for the most critical leaders in Albany. We will help you with this when we announce our Albany Scavenger Hunt at the end of the rally.

Find your state senator here: https://www.nysenate.gov/find-my-senator

Find your assembly member here: https://nyassembly.gov/mem/search/

Speakers include:

Del Bigtree

Mary Holland

Bobbie Anne Cox

Tricia Lindsay

Dr. James Lyons Weiler

Mark Gorton

Larry Sharpe

Sophy Medina

Shannon Joy

Leland Lehrman

John Gilmore

Rita Palma

Michael Kane

Kozi-19

Music by Kevin Nathaniel and the Spirit Drummers

Pass the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA!

Because Medical Freedom is a HUMAN RIGHT!

We are supporting a slate of 5 bills we are calling the HUMAN RIGHTS AGENDA. Find all five bills and a flyer promoting them at the following link:

Here are the WORST Bills that Must Be Stopped!

STOP SEN. BRAD HOYLMAN'S "RFKJR ACT"

Sen. Brad Hoylman just named his bill to make it mandatory to enter all adult vaccine records into the State Database the RFKJR Act (Registry for Keeping Justified Records Act.) The point is to know who to punish in the future. A7154/S1531 Take action and learn more here

STOP THE WORST CHILDREN’S HEALTH BILL EVER

This barbaric bill would allow doing any medical procedure or giving any medical product to a child of any age without parental knowledge or consent. A6761, Take action and learn more here

