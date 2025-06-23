Rally in NYC yesterday in support of Iran, Palestine, and Mahmoud Khalil

America bombing Iran comes on the eve of the NYC Democratic Primary for Mayor, where the big showdown is essentially between Andrew Cuomo and Zohran Mamdani. After the bombs were dropped, anti-war protesters flooded the streets of NYC in wild-cat fashion.

The day before the bombs dropped, Mahmoud Khalil was released on bail and came back to his home in NYC. Khalil led a march and protest yesterday (see photo above) against American and Israeli actions in Gaza and Iran. Khalil is the Columbia University student the Trump administration detained and is prosecuting in an attempt to deport him related to his support of Palestine. The Trump administration alleges Khalil was not only supporting Palestine but also Hamas.

How will these street actions impact the primary election this Tuesday?



I would think this energy on the street gives Mamdani an edge. His campaign has been quite dynamic very effectively framing him as the “change” candidate - whether you like his form of change or not. I believe these scenes in NYC will motivate his base to turnout big at the polls.

Teachers for Choice could never support Mamdani, as he told all fired unvaccinated workers to go to hell.

Don’t rank Mamdani!

However, it could bounce the other way. Outer borough moderates and Jewish New Yorkers could come out strong on Tuesday to vote for Cuomo, as the scenes of Mahmoud Khalil and various protests on the streets might just motivate turnout on their side. Nevertheless, Cuomo has never been a friend to medical freedom. Neither frontrunner represents the priorities of Teachers for Choice.

It is fascinating that the election for Mayor of NYC is reflecting current international politics and may soon break into national news.

MAHA vs MABA?

One interesting announcement few have noticed happened on June 20 when Secretary of Health & Human Services (HHS) Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched what seems to be his least popular initiative to date - MABA: Make American Biotech Accelerate.

The comments on Kennedy’s X post that launched MABA were 99.999% negative: no one seemed to like this announcement in any fashion. The very next day, Trump dropped bombs on Iran.

This feels like it was deliberately planned by the Trump administration to purposefully launch an announcement they knew was unpopular just before the bombs dropped in order to bury MABA. No one is talking about MABA today because it was drowned out by the biggest geopolitical wartime action of the year (perhaps of the decade).

***NYC make sure you VOTE this Tuesday! Check out Teachers for Choice Primary Voter Guide before you do: