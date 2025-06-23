Teachers for Choice

Teachers for Choice

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Francis Anscombe's avatar
Francis Anscombe
3h

The dynamic of Israel breaking off peace negotiation by means of a surprise attack, now supplemented by a second attack, celebrated by bloviating Trump and Hegseth, who hardly inspire confidence in anyone inside the USA, tees up the distinct possibility of a severely retributive counter-attack, after dark, this evening, from Persia, militarily dominant with conventional weapons.

This is known by the sight of many Israelis fleeing, indicative of direct knowledge inside Israel that the Iron Dome defense is outmatched by Persian missiles, no matter what bloviating Israeli leaders may say.

Persia also has commercial access to hydrogen bombs supplied from North Korea, that might match Israels own long standing, unacknowledged stockpile, never inspected by anyone at the UN.

Many Persian leaders have been executed by Israel recently and this affront has not been avenged in the slightest.

Persians built the Taj Majal, one of the worlds acknowledged wonders, as a symbol of peace given to India. They can be calculating and deliberate. They have a lot to retaliate against.

I have zero idea who will win any election in NY, which can be rigged by iffy vote counting, as anywhere, but if I was within Israel today, I would be thrwoing one suitcase into a row boat, and begin paddling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Kane
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture