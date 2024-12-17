BIG NEWS!

A vote on Resolution 5 in NYC is now scheduled for this Thursday, December 19. Reso 5 is the LET US WORK Resolution that calls for all fired unvaccinated workers to be brought back to our jobs

Please come down to City Hall in NYC this Thursday at 1:30pm. The vote on Reso 5 is expected to happen between 2 and 2:30. Everyone please meet on the steps of City Hall at the end of the meeting after 3pm for a press conference.

Since the vote is scheduled that means it is likely to pass - but that’s not a guarantee!

Please call your City Council member and kindly ask that they VOTE YES on Resolution 5, the LET US WORK Resolution. Find your City Council rep here:

https://council.nyc.gov/districts/

This is not a rally, but our presence is important.

This resolution is connected to the LET US WORK Bill in Albany, NY, sponsored by Jaime Williams:

We will be headed to Albany on January 14, working to get the LET US WORK Bill passed into state law: