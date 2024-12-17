Big Vote in City Council or Resolution 5 - the LET US WORK Reso - Thursday 12-19-24, 1:30pm
This is an important moment for fired unvaccinated workers in NYC
BIG NEWS!
A vote on Resolution 5 in NYC is now scheduled for this Thursday, December 19. Reso 5 is the LET US WORK Resolution that calls for all fired unvaccinated workers to be brought back to our jobs
Please come down to City Hall in NYC this Thursday at 1:30pm. The vote on Reso 5 is expected to happen between 2 and 2:30. Everyone please meet on the steps of City Hall at the end of the meeting after 3pm for a press conference.
Since the vote is scheduled that means it is likely to pass - but that’s not a guarantee!
Please call your City Council member and kindly ask that they VOTE YES on Resolution 5, the LET US WORK Resolution. Find your City Council rep here:
https://council.nyc.gov/districts/
This is not a rally, but our presence is important.
This resolution is connected to the LET US WORK Bill in Albany, NY, sponsored by Jaime Williams:
We will be headed to Albany on January 14, working to get the LET US WORK Bill passed into state law:
Best wishes from me, a California public school science teacher who’s been fighting the anti-science COVID non-sense.
I'm in Buffalo, but everyone can pray 🙏 and pass the word. Thank you and many blessings on all your efforts 👌!!