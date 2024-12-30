Come to our ZOOM meeting this Thursday, January 2nd at 7pm, to learn about MAHA going to the Capitol in Albany, NY.

Learn what bills are pro-Medical Freedom

Which bills are against Medical Freedom

Education on strategy to educate our lawmakers

Get info on BUSES

Bus stops in Suffolk County, Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan

Spread the word!

Register for the Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/WXbXfErzRs-3X6kS8mDdeA