ZOOM Meeting for MAHA at NY Capitol
January 2nd, 7pm Zoom Meeting Registration
Come to our ZOOM meeting this Thursday, January 2nd at 7pm, to learn about MAHA going to the Capitol in Albany, NY.
Learn what bills are pro-Medical Freedom
Which bills are against Medical Freedom
Education on strategy to educate our lawmakers
Get info on BUSES
Bus stops in Suffolk County, Nassau County, Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan
Spread the word!
Register for the Zoom here: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/WXbXfErzRs-3X6kS8mDdeA