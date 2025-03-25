Soon biometrics could be the only way to access your medical records

Who controls and owns our data is a critical question in 2025 and beyond. When it comes to health we need to think about data and tracking not just in terms of our personal medical records, but also wearable technology and biometric privacy invasion which is drastically on the rise. This type of tracking is now emerging from the cradle to the grave, quite literally.

Will this invasive tracking Make America Healthy Again (MAHA)?

Calley Means, a new and prominent leader in the MAHA movement, is the founder of a company called TrueMed that is designed to create new incentives for alternative healthcare options. The company assists people to secure insurance funds to subsidize healthy living options. Through this system the cost of your gym membership or vitamins can be reimbursed through your insurance, as can many other genuinely healthy options.

Sounds great!

…but,

One of these ‘healthy’ items is the “Smart Baby Snoo” which is an AI-powered bassinet for your newborn. TrueMed promotes this product, as does Calley Means who shared it in the stories of his personal Instagram account. You can watch a brief advertisement for “Baby Snoo” here:

The “Baby Snoo” uses its AI-algoritIhm to constantly monitor your baby to determine if they are sleeping comfortably.