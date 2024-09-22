I will be discussing this at a press conference on the steps of City Hall in Manhattan on Monday September 23, at 12 noon. Get all presser info here

TEACHERS FOR CHOICE sued NYC for not protecting the privacy rights to our own personal DNA that could be harvested from specimens provided for mandatory COVID testing back in the fall of 2020. Fulgent Genetics was one of the test providers, and they stated on their website that they were allowed to databank our DNA samples from COVID testing if they chose to do so.

We sued them in court over this, and won. The case was called Kane v. NYCDOE.

We were represented in that case by legendary civil rights attorney Michael Sussman. About nine months after our victory in NY state court, Sussman got a call from the Los Angeles County Police Department.

Not long after that, LAPD’s Sherriff Alex Villanueva publicly revealed that the FBI had called him into an emergency briefing. They said he needed to end his contract with Fulgent Genetics as the police department’s COVID testing provider because the company had close ties to the Chinese government and could possibly be providing DNA from his officers to that government!

What was so bizarre about Fulgent getting contracts for COVID testing is that they were not a testing or diagnostic company. Their fortune has come from databanks of DNA specimens. This fact set off alarm bells for me immediately after a simple 5-minute internet search of Fulgent back in August of 2020. At that time, this lead me to email the president of my union, Michael Mulgrew, and eventually Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Those two did nothing, so we had to sue.

What role did Dr. Jay Varma play in contracting Fulgent Genetics to be the provider of mandatory COVID testing to staff and students in NYC Schools?

In August of 2020 Dr. Varma was called NYC’s “Shadow” Health Commissioner. This was also right when Varma was admittedly having drug-fueled sex parties while the whole of NYC was locked down. At that same time, NYC inked a deal with Fulgent Genetics to provide mandatory COVID testing through out the school system, for both employees and students. Obviously Dr. Varma was involved in this process in some form. Former Mayor Bill de Blasio would certainly know precisely what role Varma played, and could testify to it.

What was Varma’s exact role in this process? Did he recommend Fulgent Genetics? Did he know anyone affiliated with Fulgent, such as billionaire Migh Hsei, who is the founder, CEO and Chairman of Fulgent Genetics? Did any of Varma’s connections stemming from his membership on the Council of Foreign Relations connect him to Fulgent Genetics?

These are all valid questions that must be answered!

Former Mayor Bill de Blasio and Dr. Jay Varma need to testify to the issues surrounding Fulgent Genetics, under oath to City Council, and all documents and emails related to this contract and situation need to be supboenaed.

I plan to speak to these issues on the steps of City Hall on Monday, September 23 at 12 noon.

