What is PROPOSAL 1?

PROPOSAL 1 is going to be on the back of your ballot or on the bottom of your ballot in New York on election day, November 5th.

PROPOSAL 1 in New York is the Parent Replacement Act deceptively billed as an “Equal Rights” Act; it is anything but!

Supporters of this act are saying all it does is protect abortion rights, but that is not true at all. The wording makes it clear PROPOSAL 1 will do many things, including take away parental rights allowing children to consent to medical procedures with no parental knowledge. For the best information on PROPOSAL 1 everyone should go to ProtectKidsNY.com

***

And read our full Voter Guide here: