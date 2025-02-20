Two days ago, I interviewed the legendary Zen Honeycutt from Moms Across America. She detailed a poisonous petition in front of Lee Zeldin who heads the EPA for Trump. Great interview! There is one more day to log your public comment telling Zeldin and the EPA SAY NO to this poisonous petition.

Get more info on how to oppose that petition here

Watch the full interview with Zen here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/epa-seeks-to-change-pesticide-regulation-the-big-picture-meet-the-filmmakers-the-peoples-study/

***

Last week I had an outstanding conversation with former Air Force JAG attorney Davis Younts on the reinstatement of military members who declined the COVID shot. It could be as many as 100,000 military members that need to be made whole and compensated in some fashion!

Watch this excellent and informative interview here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/trumps-military-eo-whats-next--geoengineering-report--arng-major-punished/