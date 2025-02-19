TEACHERS FOR CHOICE supporting Lee Zeldin for Governor at the 2022 Caribbean Day Parade

The following was published on my X account here: https://x.com/teacher_choice/status/1891877642040688850

Dear Lee Zeldin @epaleezeldin

This is from Michael Kane, founder of #TeachersforChoice You were the first Republican I ever voted for back in 2022 for NY Governor. TEACHERS FOR CHOICE endorsed @leezeldin , got in the streets and pushed for you all across NY, especially in NYC.

Now @LeeMZeldin is head of the @EPA and there is a dangerous petition seeking your approval this week that would block local laws that wish to prevent toxic chemicals from being sprayed in a community. This rule change would even prevent local communities from requiring 2 day warnings that toxic spraying is going to occur!

Please SAY NO to this petition that only helps Big Chemical companies and does not help real local people - like those of us who have been long supporters of yours SAY NO to this rule change!

Everyone can go to this link and leave your own public comment:

https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2025/01/21/2025-00251/pesticides-petition-seeking-rulemaking-to-modify-labeling-requirements-for-pesticides-and-devices

Here is the comment that I left:

I do not support this petition. If this petition is adopted it will allow the federal government to stop my local government from banning the spraying of toxic chemicals. It will even stop my local government from giving a 48 hour warning before spraying such chemicals. This does not benefit the citizenry and should not be adopted. Thank you Michael Kane

