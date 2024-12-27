The newly elected Vice President for NYC’s Local 100 Transit Union, Tramell Thompson, representing subway workers (RTO) in NYC, has issued a public challenge to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and MTA leadership.

“I challenge the Governor to come down onto the subway system with me unannounced,” said Tramell Thompson on his Progressive Action podcast. “I challenge MTA President Demetrius Crichlow to come down to the subways with me unannounced at night. I challenge the MTA Chairman Janno Lieber to come down to the system with me unannounced at night so you can see what’s really going on in the system.”

This comes right on the heels of the shocking and appalling news of an undocumented Guatemalan migrant setting a woman on fire on a NYC subway car, in one of the most horrific murders ever captured on video in NYC.

