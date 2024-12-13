In what may be one of the most historic election upsets in the history of NYC’s Local 100 Transit Union, Tramell Thompson has won an executive vice president position in the union. He will take his new position in January of 2025.

“This is the first time a worker who had been targeted and terminated by the MTA, as well as listed alone on the ballot with no slate, has won an executive position,” Tramell told me.

Tramell beat Canella Gomez who was the incumbent vice president. Ironically and shockingly, Gomez physically assaulted Tramell in a brutally violent 2-on-1 attack that happened on union property over a year ago. Tramell’s leg was horrifically broken in the incident, forcing him to undergo multiple surgeries to regain the (near) full function of his leg.

Just one year after this viscous and cruel attack, Tramell defeats Gomez at the ballot box of their union!

Amazing!

Many TEACHERS FOR CHOICE members and supporters know Tramell quite well. I first met him when I invited him to speak at our historic rally outside of City Hall in August of 2021 where 3,000 people protested the vaccine mandate forced on all teachers from then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. The two of us have been battling for medical freedom ever since.

Tramell held a rally in front of Barclays Center calling for unvaccinated basketball star Kyrie Irving to be allowed back on the court. Irving had been banned from playing since he refused to get the COVID shot. Tramell was interviewed by FOX News regarding this, and eventually he met Irving. I was honored when Tramell brought me to Barclays Center to meet one of the bravest athletes of the COVID era.

Michael Kane, Sophy Medina, Kyrie Irving and Tramell Thompson

Tramell spoke in Albany on January 5, 2022, where he ripped up his vaccine card in front of 4,000 New Yorkers fighting against COVID shot mandates and the tyranny of Governor Kathy Hochul. He also appeared in the “Let Us Work” video produced by Bravest for Choice:

Tramell was hired by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign as a senior advisor working directly withKennedy. One of his first accomplishments for the campaign was getting Kennedy interviewed on Math Hoffa’s podcast My Expert Opinion.

Tramell Thompson on set of My Expert Opinion

After Kennedy ended his campaign, Tramell went on to become a regular co-host on My Expert Opinion, and it was not long after this that he shocked the world of NYC labor with his unprecedented election victory.

This victory marks an epic turnaround for Tramell in the Local 100 Union. Tramell Thompson has been a dear friend and ally of mine for years, and I cannot congratulate him enough on this phenomenal victory!