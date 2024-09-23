Please NO POLITICAL SIGNS. This is a NON-POLITICAL ISSUE and we want everyone to hear us: Republicans, Democrats, Independents, Libertarians, Greens etc… The Common Sense Caucus asks us to respect this rule. No signs promoting any candidate for office today

Join NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE and THE COMMON SENSE CAUCUS on the Steps of City Hall in Manhattan for a press conference to emphasize the following:

We are calling for an immediate investigation into former Mayor Bill de Blasio as well as former Health Commissioners Dr. Jay Varma and Dr. Dave Chokshi, We are calling for Mayor Eric Adams to END ALL APPEALS that are stopping fired unvaccinated workers from coming back to their jobs, And we are calling for all the fired and banned unvaccinated workers in NYC to be brought back to work!

Read NY Workers for Choice press release about the shocking revelations of VARMAGATE where NYC’s top health official was engaged in illegal drug-fueled sex parties while calling for COVID mandates and locking down all of NYC.

NY Workers for Choice includes Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Finest for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Educators for Freedom, Strongest for Choice, Court Workers for Choice, and Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.