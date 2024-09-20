CM Bob Holden (right) with Michael Kane (left) at City Hall 9-9-22

NY WORKERS FOR CHOICE PRESS RELEASE:

NY Workers for Choice fully supports Democratic City Councilman Bob Holden’s call for Mayor Eric Adams to end all appeals against unvaccinated workers fighting in court to get out jobs back. Holden’s call is fully backed by the Common Sense Caucus as well.

Councilman Bob Holden stated, “Mayor Adams must immediately drop all appeals of lawsuits filed by City Workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 mandates. These individuals dedicated their lives to this City, and especially in light of these revelations, it is unconscionable to continue fighting against them in court.” The revelations Holden referenced is the VarmaGate Scandal.

We thank CM Holden and the entire Common Sense Caucus who have stood with us for years, including Vickie Paladino, Joann Ariola, Joe Borelli and many more in this bi-partisan City Council caucus.

We will be standing with the Common Sense Caucus next week in a press conference on Monday, September 23 at 12 noon on the steps of NYC City Hall.

Common Sense is also calling for a full investigation of VarmaGate.

VarmaGate

Holden is calling for an investigation in light of the astonishing VarmaGate Scandal that broke yesterday where hidden undercover cameras exposed former NYC Health Commissioner Jay Varma admitting he broke his own COVID protocols to engage in drug-fueled sex orgies while he ordered all of NYC to lock down.

“I applaud Bob Holden for his statement. He is 100% spot on!” said Michael Kane, founder of Teachers for Choice who is suing NYC in both state and federal court for being illegally fired for declining the COVID shot. Mayor Adams is currently appealing both cases, and appealing over a dozen other similar court cases.

“Jay Varma has bragged for years that he is the one who convinced Mayor Bill de Blasio to institute a vaccine mandate on NYC employees leading to our termination,” said Kane. “Now we see plain as day that the man who forced this mandate was breaking the very protocols he was publicly demanding all New Yorkers follow, and that he knew the vaccines were not necessary to be in large public groups. He said publicly the vaccine was the ‘path to parties,’ meanwhile he himself was attending illegal parties underneath Wall St. banks.”

“What disgusts me the most,” Kane continued, “was hearing Varma say having drug-fueled group sex orgies was necessary for him to be his ‘authentic self’ because COVID had him ‘pent up.’ What about my ‘authentic self’ as a teacher? My career doesn’t matter, but his drug-sex orgies do matter? Rules for me, not for thee. It’s just appalling!”

Sophy Medina is a retired firefighter and principal member of Bravest for Choice. “This should enrage every single NYC resident and should be the ‘let them eat cake’ moment that catapults every NYC resident into action against corrupt local politicians,” said Medina. “This is sick and tyrannical, and the public should demand that he be held accountable along with many others.”

Cely Batista of Cops 4 Freedom said, “Not only should Dr. Varma be investigated but so should former Mayor Bill de Blasio and others in his circle. I’m sure there are others in high positions of government who violated the trust of the public as bad as Varma, if not worse.”

“I think Varma's deviant mentality is endemic of Eric Adam's morally compromised Administration,” said former NYPD Detective Marlon Bethel, who was fired by Eric Adams for declining the COVID shot. “The fact that Varma openly admits his goal as Covid Czar was to violate medical informed consent is outrageous and should be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Additionally, I hope his medical license is consequently revoked for having done so much damage to New York City, it's residents and workforce.”

Rachel Maniscalco is a teacher from Staten Island who was also fired when she declined the COVID shot. “There has been disparity after disparity in the allowances and exemptions made over the last four years to the benefit of those in positions of power,” said Rachel. “No vaccine requirements for athletes and performers, no vaccine requirements for immigrants here illegally, and exemptions granted to Congress, government officials, and top-tier city workers. Now, we bear witness to Jay Varma's absolute and hypocritical debauchery during a time when millions of us were locked down and thousands were losing our livelihoods.”

NY Workers for Choice includes Teachers for Choice, Bravest for Choice, Finest for Choice, Cops 4 Freedom, Educators for Freedom, Strongest for Choice, Court Workers for Choice, and Medical Professionals for Informed Consent.