Great report from reporter Crystal Lewis of THE CHIEF! Read her full report here:

https://www.thechiefleader.com/stories/ex-city-workers-demand-jobs-back-amid-reports-of-varmas-pandemic-parties,53131

Lewis quotes and references me in the following manner:

Call to end city's appeals

(City Councilwoman Joann) Ariola called for the city to immediately lift its appeals of judges’ orders reinstating fired unvaccinated workers.

“We’ve been suing in federal and state court for three years now to get our jobs back,” said Michael Kane, a 14-year educator who was fired over the vaccine mandate and the founder of Teachers for Choice. “Our federal case is stuck in the Second Circuit Court of Appeals for 20 months, so God bless the Common Sense caucus for saying ‘End the appeals.’”

Kane was among 10 educators a Staten Island Supreme Court justice ruled last September must be reinstated with back pay and seniority. But because the city has appealed the decision, he has not been allowed back in the classroom.

“Why is the mayor appealing these rulings? We have no clue as to why he’s doing this,” Holden added. “He’s blaming Mayor de Blasio but he’s continuing de Blasio’s policies. There’s no excuse, Mr. Mayor, stop the appeals right now.”

City Hall stated that it will continue to appeal these decisions in order to uphold the city's "authority to implement the vaccine mandate" during a health emergency.

Council Member Vickie Paladino chastised Varma for ignoring his own "draconian rules" and called on the Adams administration “to do what is right.”

“We have a shortage of teachers — guess what? We've got 1,800 of them that can get back to work. We have a shortage of police — the best of the best — rehire them,” she said.

Kane, the former teacher, called on the mayor and the Council to “get to the bottom” of the revelations that arose in the Varma videos. “The credibility of New York City, and the Health Department of New York City, is on the line,” he said.