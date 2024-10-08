TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is excited and proud to endorse civil rights attorney Tricia Lindsay for NY State Senate! She is running in Senate District 37, just north of the Bronx.

Tricia is a Medical Freedom legend in New York and has spoken at tons of our rallies in NYC, Albany, and across the country! She has been fighting for the freedoms of all New Yorkers for years and there is no one on the planet who can represent the people of NY better than she can!

The way we change Albany is by getting people like Tricia Lindsay into office. There is absolutely no doubt that she will defend medical freedom for all New Yorkers and protect parental rights.

Visit her campaign website here

Donate to her campaign here

Volunteer to get out the vote for Tricia by emailing: volunteer@tricialindsayforsenate.com

***

Here are Tricia’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

INDIVIDUAL

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

PARENTS

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

ABSOLUTELY NOT