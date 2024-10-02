TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is honored and proud to endorse former FDNY Battalion Chief Tom Lapolla for NY State Assembly! Tom is running for office in Assembly District 99, which is north of NYC and includes portions of Orange and Rockland counties.

Tom is one of the principal members of BRAVEST FOR CHOICE, the group of firefighters that has opposed vaccine mandates in NYC since 2021. It has been rumored that when Tom retired from the FDNY in 2022, he did so wearing a BRAVEST FOR CHOICE T-shirt as he filed his final paperwork.

You gotta love that!

Tom is an absolute legend in FDNY and is widely respected by everyone in the department, at all ranks and levels. He has marched side-by-side with me against vaccine mandates too many times to count.

If you have time to volunteer for his campaign, please do. Tom is not a political insider, he is a working class medical freedom fighter just like us. He needs our help big time if he is going to get into Albany to fight for us and our issues.

Sign up for info on volunteering for Tom's campaign by clicking here.

Donate to his campaign here.

Learn more about Tom’s campaign at his official website, LAPOLLA for ASSEMBLY

***

Here are Tom’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

INDIVIDUAL

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

PARENTS

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

NO