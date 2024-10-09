TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is excited to endorse Mike LiPetri for Congress in New York’s 3rd congressional district (NY-03 / Long Island). LiPetri supports medical freedom and parental rights!

When he was an assemblyman in Albany, NY LiPetri voted against the repeal of the religious exemption to vaccination for kids to attend school, and he supports unvaccinated workers who were fired for not getting the COVID shot. John Gilmore of Autism Action Network has met with LiPetri and discussed our issues, and we are 100% confident he is the right choice for congress!

LiPetri is running against Tom Suozzi, who has been horrible when it comes to our issues and he refuses to even answer questions. During the special election last year we reached out to him repeatedly to get answers to our questions and no one ever responded to us.

One of our steering committee members even handed our questions directly into Suozzi’s hands, and he assured us he would get back to us.

He didn’t.

We need LiPetri to defeat Suozzi, and that will not be easy. If you get out and support him that could make all the difference - here’s how you can support his campaign:

Visit LiPetri’s campaign website here

Donate to LiPetri’s campaign here

Volunteer for LiPetri’s campaign here

Here are LiPetri’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

INDIVIDUAL

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

PARENTS

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

NO