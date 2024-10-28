TEACHERS FOR CHOICE is excited to endorse Marko Kepi for NY State Senate in District 23, Staten Island.

Kepi has run for office before, both Assembly and City Council. He has always been in support of medical freedom and parental rights. Recently Kepi stated publicly that he is opposed to PROPOSAL 1, The Parent Replacement Act, and is encouraging everyone to vote NO this election day.

We asked Kepi to answer our 3 questions that we posed to all candidates seeking office in 2024, and his answers were perfect!

***

Get more information about Kepi’s campaign at his website here

Volunteer for Kepi’s campaign here

Donate to Kepi’s campaign here

***

Here are Kepi’s answers to the 3 questions we are using to guide our decisions on who we endorse:

1. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to individuals, the individual themself or the state? (INDIVIDUAL / STATE)

The individual should decide, not the state

2. Who do you support having the right to determine what medical interventions happen to children, parents or the state? (PARENTS / STATE)

Absolutely the parents should decide for their children

3. Do you support any form of punishment for an adult or child refusing a vaccine or medical intervention, such as removal from job or school? (YES / NO)

NO! We should not be forced to or punished to refuse a vaccine or medical intervention.