Teachers For Choice Endorses Athena Clarke for City Council!
TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) is honored to endorse Athena Clarke for City Council in Brooklyn, District 46!
Athena is truly one of us, as she lost her job as a teacher in NYC for declining the COVID shot. She is also a member of the TFC steering committee as well as a new mother married to a firefighter. Athena fully supports reinstating and compensating everyone in NYC fired during the COVID crisis.
“I’m not a politician,” said Athena. “I’m a teacher in politics; think of me that way.”
Athena is a woman of principle who has been battle tested. She lost her career to do what was right for her and her family. I know this was not easy for Athena because I had to do the same thing for me and my family. Anyone who can stand on those principles and then run for public office is a strong and dedicated leader who deserves our support!
You can learn more about Athena by watching my interview of her last month on CHD.TV: