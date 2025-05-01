TEACHERS FOR CHOICE (TFC) is honored to endorse Athena Clarke for City Council in Brooklyn, District 46!

Athena is truly one of us, as she lost her job as a teacher in NYC for declining the COVID shot. She is also a member of the TFC steering committee as well as a new mother married to a firefighter. Athena fully supports reinstating and compensating everyone in NYC fired during the COVID crisis.

“I’m not a politician,” said Athena. “I’m a teacher in politics; think of me that way.”

Athena is a woman of principle who has been battle tested. She lost her career to do what was right for her and her family. I know this was not easy for Athena because I had to do the same thing for me and my family. Anyone who can stand on those principles and then run for public office is a strong and dedicated leader who deserves our support!

You can learn more about Athena by watching my interview of her last month on CHD.TV: