Athena Clarke is a fired unvaccinated NYC teacher from Brooklyn and she is running for City Council!

Athena was the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit representing tenured NYC teachers who were denied due process when they were fired for declining the COVID shot. After that lawsuit was unsuccessful, she decided to run for City Council in Brooklyn to make changes from within the system.

All educators should watch this interview, and all NYC residents should as well.

Watch here: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/unvaxxed-nyc-teacher-running-for-city-council/

