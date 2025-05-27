Is MAHA a platform to take mankind to Mars?

In November, just after Trump won the presidency in large part thanks to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, I made a bold prediction that the MAHA agenda needed to be implemented to create a healthy and successful US Space Fleet. Elon Musk has stated on multiple occasions he wants to “make space fleet real.”

Yesterday the Wall St. Journal reported Musk is funneling tons of resources towards a mission to Mars next year. It will be an unmanned mission with Tesla’s Optimus humanoid robots onboard. The mission is designed to demonstrate the feasibility of landing on Mars in order to encourage vision and investment for a future manned excursion to the red planet. To have men land on Mars we must have millions of healthy young candidates to screen.

As I stated in November of last year;

IF deep space exploration is really on the table we will need to have millions upon millions of healthy young men as a pool to recruit astronauts from. These young men can’t be obese, have ADHD, myocarditis, diabetes, autism, etc… They need to be really and truly healthy if there is any hope of such an ambitious effort being successful. So, in this context, I believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA agenda is going to be wildly successful. Over the next 4 years I predict Kennedy will turn American health around so drastically the nation will overwhelmingly support him to be our 48th president. In that capacity RFK Jr. will be the president who says, “We choose to go to Mars” just as his uncle John F. Kennedy was the president who said, “We choose to go to the moon” back in 1962.

MAHA and the Military

Watch our first roundtable discussion from last year covering MAHA and the military:

https://rumble.com/v5t2w1b-maha-and-the-military-round-table-with-liam-sturgess-michael-kane-and-gabri.html