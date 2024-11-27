Is MAHA a platform to take mankind to Mars?

I recently participated in an excellent roundtable conversation where we debated the idea of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) being a foundation for military deployment.

My thesis is that MAHA has been greenlit by a powerful faction in the military, which is the main reason I am convinced it will actually be successful. Currently over 70% of military-aged men are ineligible for military service due to obesity or other health concerns. I’m convinced powerful forces have decided they need this to change right now.

The biggest winner of the 2024 election is Elon Musk.

Musk now seems to be pushing his Mars colonization agenda on hyperdrive, recently stating he wants to “make space fleet real.” Donald Trump was the president who created Space Force, and he is also the first-and-only president to ever watch a SpaceX launch in-person along side Elon Musk.

IF deep space exploration is really on the table we will need to have millions upon millions of healthy young men as a pool to recruit astronauts from. These young men can’t be obese, have ADHD, myocarditis, diabetes, autism, etc… They need to be really and truly healthy if there is any hope of such an ambitious effort being successful.

So, in this context, I believe Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s MAHA agenda is going to be wildly successful. Over the next 4 years I predict Kennedy will turn American health around so drastically the nation will overwhelmingly support him to be our 48th president. In that capacity RFK Jr. will be the president who says, “We choose to go to Mars” just as his uncle John F. Kennedy was the president who said, “We choose to go to the moon” back in 1962.

Sound crazy?!

Maybe it is (maybe I am…)

What if MAHA is the foundation of a non-Mars military mobilization?

These are the questions we kicked-around during a fascinating discussion with my friends from Canada, Liam Sturgess and Gabriel. Watch that conversation here: https://rumble.com/v5t2w1b-maha-and-the-military-round-table-with-liam-sturgess-michael-kane-and-gabri.html